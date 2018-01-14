Oklahoma Businesses Are Most Polite, But What State has the Rudest?

For a small business, it pays to be polite. Otherwise, you risk losing customers.

Most Polite States

But many businesses, especially the ones in Tennessee, miss this simple thing. That’s according to new research from cloud-based accounting solutions provider FreshBooks.

The company analyzed customer data and based on the use of “please” and “thank you” on invoices found businesses in Tennessee to be least polite. Oklahoma businesses, on the other hand, emerged as most polite.

Being Courteous Counts

In an increasingly competitive marketplace, it is essential for businesses to focus on offering the best customer experience. And to achieve this goal, it is important for businesses to leave a positive impression — every single time!

Even a simple gesture of writing “thanks” or “please” on invoices can go a long way in making customers feel special.

Personalize Your Communication

Another simple yet effective way to reach customers is by personalizing your communication. For example, if you’re sending an email to your customer, perhaps you should consider using his or her first name.

You may also send out communication on special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries to show customers you care.

Respond to Negative Comments Positively

It’s not uncommon for businesses to receive unflattering comments on social media these days. Ignoring or deleting negative comments, however, is a huge mistake. The right way to go about it is to be courteous and show genuine interest in changing or making amends.

Any attempts to put the blame on the customer will only result in a blow to the business and deter prospective customers.

Check out the politeness ranks below: