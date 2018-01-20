New ASUS Laptops Could have Small Business Application — Depending on the Price

The ZenBook 13 and X507 notebooks were just announced by ASUS, further expanding the company’s growing line of laptops addressing virtually every use case.

New ASUS 2018 Laptops

These all-in-one notebooks are configured with a long battery life and high-performance specs, which ASUS says is ideal for daily computing and entertainment. The ZenBook looks like it is going after the MacBook crowd, while the X507 is a bulkier version with seventh generation Intel processor and larger screen.

For small businesses, freelancers and individuals looking for powerful portable machines, the ZenBook and X507 have the necessary specs to deliver. But you will have to wait until the company announces what it will cost you to see if they are worth the price.

The ZenBook

Everything about this ZenBook suggests it was designed to compete with Apple’s flagship portable computer, and it has the features to give the MacBook a run for its money. The new notebook is light at 985 grams or 2.17 pounds, and it comes with either eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 or i7 processors. The RAM can be ratcheted up to 16GB, and the storage can also go all the way to 1TB PCIe of solid-state drive (SSD).

If you are wondering about the battery life, Asus claims the ZenBook can run for up to 15 hours, which will give road-warriors one less thing to stress about throughout the day.

Key Specs

Key specs for the device are listed below:

Up to Intel eighth-generation Core i7

3-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) or 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) with 10-point touch capabilities

Up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage

Intel HD 620 graphics

2 x USB-A 3.1, 1 x USB-C 3.0, 1 x HDMI, microSD card reader

Weighs in at 986 grams or 2.17 pounds, but it can go higher

2×2 MU-MIMO 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint reader with Windows 10 Hello password-free login support

The ASUS X507

Although the ASUS is heavier at 1.68kg or 3.7 pounds, the sleek design makes it appear lighter. The larger screen, optional Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPUs, and SATA hard disk drive (HDD) are responsible for the added weight.

The processor for the X507 is Intel’s seventh generation Core i5 or i7 with up to 8GB of RAM and optional 1TB SATA HDD or 256GB SATA SSD.

Key Specs

This device includes:

Up to Intel seventh-generation Core i7

Up to 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display

Up to 8GB RAM, up to 1TB SATA HDD, up to 256GB SATA SSD

Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU

2 x USB-A 2.0, 1 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x USB-C 3.0, 1 x HDMI

2×2 MU-MIMO 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2

ASUS hasn’t announced the prices for either unit, but the new devices are slated to be released in the first half of 2018.