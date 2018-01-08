New Notebook 7 Spin from Samsung a Fit for Small Business

Samsung (KRX: 005930) has updated the Notebook 7 Spin with some new features to make it even more functional when you are out and about.

The New Notebook 7 Spin

TheNotebook 7 Spin has an eight-gen Intel quad-core processor, SSD storage, and an Active Pen stylus along with better security and communications features. It is also lighter, so it won’t become a burden if you decide to take it outside of the office.

Small businesses and freelancers now want one computer that is at home in the office as much as it is out in the field. Samsung’s latest 7 Spin is not at the high-end of the company’s portable computers, but it has the specs to let you zip through your office and communications apps and keep you connected.

YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, addressed these specific goals in the press release. He said the 7 Spin will meet the digital lifestyle of today’s consumers by connecting them with other devices and combining work and play seamlessly with a personalized experience. He added, “Our customers wanted a functional, intuitive device that includes a wide range of their favorite features, and that’s what we’ve delivered with the Notebook 7 Spin (2018).”

Key Specs

Processor – 8th gen Intel i5 Quad Core

Memory – 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage

Display – 13.3-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) PLS display and a VGA camera

Ports – USB-C, USB 3.0 x1, USB 2.0x 1, HDMI, HP/Mic

Security – Fingerprint, Windows Hello, Privacy Folder

Battery – 43Wh

Weight – 1.53kg or 3.37 pounds

The Notebook 7 Spin has a 360-degree rotating touchscreen so you can view and interact with it in different modes. And because it is Active Pen-enabled, this can be as a tablet and traditional PC modes. However, it doesn’t come with a pen; it is a separate purchase.

The security features and the SSD storage lets you quickly boot the notebook and start accessing the apps you need. The fingerprint reader and Windows Hello make this possible, while Privacy Folder safeguards your files with an added level of protection.

If you use the notebook in a conference, it now includes Voice Note with an integrated far field microphone and advanced smart recording to capture everyone in the meeting. And when you are done, it can be stored and shared via Samsung Cloud.

When Can You Get One?

If you are in the US and some other select countries, you can expect to get it sometime in the first quarter of 2018. As for price, Samsung didn’t make any announcements. But the last version launched at $799 with similar specs.

Is the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin for Your Small Business?

We have to wait for Samsung to announce the price, but it has features many small businesses can make use of. There is a new powerful processor, SSD storage, security features and it is somewhat light. But the price range Samsung is looking at is highly competitive. You can take a look at what you can get for under $500 and under $1,000 and explore your options.