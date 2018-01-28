New PaymentSpring Affiliate Program was Designed with Small Businesses in Mind

IT professionals can now participate in a new affiliate program geared toward their client’s taking online payments. PaymentSpring just announced the product whereby IT pros like developers can sign their clients up for the payment processing gateway. They then earn a share of every payment through the program.

A Peek at the PaymentSpring Partner Program

Mike Phelan is the President of PaymentSpring. He told Small Business Trends the affiliate program was designed with small businesses in mind.

“We understand the importance of trusted partners, so we’ve designed a program that is super easy for small businesses to get started and incentives that allow us to continue the partnership beyond just taking great care of their clients.”

It works like this: these IT pros and consultants introduce their clients with the PaymentSpring solution. Customers can copy and paste one line of code onto their small business websites to get started. Or, they can contact the company for support.

Online Payments

PaymentSpring takes over processing their online payments after that. The company is a Level 1 PCI-Certified provider. The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI) is a set of standards for companies that use credit card information.

API

They also offer API so interfacing with an existing system is easier as well as mobile solutions. There’s a Gateway to monitor transactions as well. IT pros interested in this program can contact the partner program through this link.

PaymentSpring, a Nelnet (NNI) company, is a payments solutions enterprise. They focus on the nonprofit, developer and business sectors. PaymentSpring is a registered ISO of First National Bank of Omaha, Omaha, NE, and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Concord, CA.