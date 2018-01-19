About Us   |   Advertise

The Company’s New Revenue Generating Strategy Took Unexpected Forms

Product Placement Business Cartoon

My kids hate commercials.

I mean, I hated them growing up, but there was no escape so you just put up with them. But my kids HATE commercials.

I think they’re so used to any and all content available on-demand when, where and how they want it, mostly ad-free, that when they have to put up with advertising they get really frustrated.

So one day my daughter was ranting about a local hardware commercial that kept interrupting her Hulu cooking show (I won’t spring for the no-commercial option) and the idea of inserting a commercial into another everyday setting occurred to me and this cartoon popped out.

I don’t know if this is what’s coming, but if it is, it’s going to drive my kids bananas.

Side note — I just noticed that the cat I drew on the Kitty Winks bag is, in fact, not winking. Sorry.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

