The Top Recurring Billing and Payment Tools for Small Business

Making sure you get money flowing in is critical for small businesses.

Recurring Billing Software for Small Businesses

Here’s a list of the top recurring billing and payments tools to transition the process from the ledger to the internet.

QuickBooks Invoice

Quickbooks is the first name on the list. This big industry name in online bookkeeping also provides customized invoices. There’s also a convenient drop-down tab that calculates discounts for you.

You can select from three different plans. The EasyStart option is $6.50 a month and allows you to send invoices and download bank transactions. The Essentials is $8.10 a month allows for multiple users. The high end Plus version allows a small business to track inventory and monitor business metrics from several locations.

Zoho Subscriptions

All you need to get started is a customer subscription. After that, this product sends invoices automatically and recharges failed payments so you don’t have to. Saves on book keeping time and expense. Sign up for free. The plans are either $29 per month for 500 customers or $69 for unlimited customers.

ChargeOver

This addition offers full integration with accounting software like QuickBooks. With ChargeOver, you can combine recurring invoices and one time charges. Build it right into your own application with their API. This option has a plan for smaller small businesses—1 to 50 customers for $65 per month.

Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct is designed specifically for B2B SaaS companies. Intacct Subscription Billing has the added advantage of working with one of the names that small online business has learned to trust. It is built on the Salesforce1 Platform. They can integrate with hundreds of other platforms too.

FastSpring

Online businesses need to deal in different currencies and FastSpring has your enterprise covered with multi-currency support. They even offer refund and international tax management and a pay as you go option.

Kill Bill

Any play on words this good deserves a look. Mobile payments and an invoice history are just some of the features offered. Small businesses looking to save a buck should be aware this is an open source platform.

Invoice2go

Not only does Invoice2go handle recurring payments, you can also put together project estimates on the spot. Credit card payments can be set up. What’s more, you can even keep track of expenses with this all inclusive tool.

Chargify

The claim to fame with this software is it will actually help your small business grow recurring income. The software also has a system to communicate with delinquent customers.

Tweak Credit Cards

The tools they offer allow you to tweak credit card retries, notifications through email and account cancellation boundaries. This product is focused on proactive measures like credit card expiration emails and customizable renewal notices to prevent accounts from going delinquent.

The Essential package starts at $149 per month plus 1.2% of revenue and provides 100k+ supported product configurations and 20+ payment gateway integrations.

FinancialForce Billing Software

FinancialForce Billing is a SalesForce strategic ISV partner headquartered in San Francisco. If you have flexible pricing structures, this is the product you want to take a look at. It offers usage-based models as well as subscriptions and product billing from one platform.

Even if you use a variety of different apps, you can connect all the billing data together with this useful tool. You can schedule a free demonstration.

FreshBooks

Finally, here’s another one of the more familiar names to add to our list. Small businesses can ask for a deposit on their outstanding invoices quickly and easily.

This is an excellent feature when you’re working on a big project and don’t to finance supplies/labor yourself to get started.

FreshBooks also offers a mobile app, a feature to choose a preferred currency and even one that automatically calculates taxes. It’s perfect for the self employed online soloist with a feature designed to quickly capture expenses.