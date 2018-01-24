Spotlight: Cali Finance Group Offers Loans and More to Individuals — and Businesses

Securing financing for a small business can be incredibly complicated. Traditional banks and financial institutions have a lot of requirements that are more difficult for independent businesses to meet. Cali Finance Group aims to make it easier for businesses in California by offering a variety of different financial products and services to meet everyone’s individual needs.

You can read more about the business and its offerings in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

Advertisement

What the Business Does

Offers loans, debt resolutions programs, and consultations for individuals and businesses.

CEO Isaac Hwang told Small Business Trends, “One of our positive attributes is providing a variety of financial options. Most of our counterparts offer programs that are tailored to their advantage and do not offer an explanation of why they are offering a specific type of program. Unlike our counterparts, our company believes that each finance option should tailor to the customer’s needs and we offer free consultations to make sure our future clients know the improvement & steps that they would need to take.”

Business Niche

Taking a more service-based approach.

Hwang says, “Contrary to our competitors, we are a finance company that specializes in providing our services to individuals and businesses with challenged credit scores, sub-par documents, and other challenging factors that traditional financial institutions would deny. Our company is known for helping our customers overcome $1 million dollar credit card debt alone and offering low-cost consultations that accommodate all areas of one’s finance.”

How the Business Got Started

By witnessing financial related hardships.

Hwang says, “The defining moment that propelled me to start my company was when I witnessed that many lives were degraded due to poor financial decisions and dishonest finance swindlers. Through those decisions, I saw not only the degraded lives of our present generations but also the impacted lives of our future generations. Therefore, I came to believe that every individual is capable of attaining financial literacy to overcome debt, strive for a better future, and have the proper tools to overcome any financial hardships.”

Biggest Win

Getting started in the first place.

Hwang explains, “With all things in life, the beginning is always the most important factor and the first “win” a business experiences. The starting process illustrates overcoming the first failures and complications a business encounters. Therefore, the setup of a business is the most meaningful victory and opens a door to numerous of possibilities.”

Biggest Risk

Breaking into a competitive industry.

Hwang says, “The biggest risk our business ever took was tackling a competitive industry that represented 7.3 percent ($1.27 trillion) of the U.S. gross domestic product. With many tycoons in the industry, our company worried that many customers would not give a chance to a startup finance company. Our company was unsure how long it will take future customers to realize the beneficial advantages that our company offered. Fortunately, our customers noticed our dedication and advantages which led to numerous of referrals, adding more financial services, and ensuring the future of our company.”

Lesson Learned

Good things take time.

Hwang says, “One thing that I would do differently is learning how to be patient. In the beginning, all entrepreneurs are passionate in making everything perfect, not making any mistakes, and expecting quick results. I, for one, embodied those flaws and failed to realize sooner how all the things that I hoped to accomplish will be achieved in due time. I stressed and pestered myself without realizing the accomplishments that I have achieved so far. Therefore, my advice to other entrepreneurs would be to have some leeway and be patient in all aspects because we are in it for the long run.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Providing more information.

Hwang explains, “I would use it to hold more seminars for people who are in need of improving their financial literacy and overcoming their financial hardships. I believe that the seminars would vastly improve our society as a whole and secure their financial futures.”

Favorite Quote

“Don’t let your happiness depend on something you may lose.” – C.S. Lewis

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program