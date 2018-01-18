Video Doesn’t Have to Be Hard, Here are 6 Genius Ways to Use it In Your Business

The standard business pitch presentation is so… yawn.

Think about it. How much do you enjoy sitting through slide after slide of numbers, figures and plans etched out in painstaking detail?

I hate to break it to you, but if you’re getting rejected by investors, there’s a decent possibility it’s because your pitch sucks.

I shared an infographic from Guy Kawasaki a while ago in which he laid out a complete startup pitch in just ten slides. It was amazing — just ten simple slides can get right to the heart of the matter and tell your startup’s story in a compelling way, without boring investors to tears.

This week, I came across another genius format for startup pitches that capitalizes on the fact that most people are visual learners.

Turning your pitch into a video lets you tell your startup story in less time, with the tone of your voice and facial expression there to keep your potential funders’ interest.

Experts predict that by next year, 75 percent of ALL online traffic will be video! You can’t ignore its power.

There are other genius ways to use video in your startup, of course. This new infographic walks you through the benefits and best ways to use video for serious growth acceleration. Apps like Periscope and Meerkat for livestreaming can help you build excitement and give your customers an insider’s view in the run-up to a product launch, for example.

Or, you could try making a crowdfunding video to solicit funding from the general public. It works — campaigns with a pitch video tend to raise 4x the funds as those without.

How to Use Video to Accelerate Small Business Growth

Check out the infographic below and explore these genius ways to give your startup’s growth a kickstart with the power of online video:

