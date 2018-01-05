VendorGo Mobile App Creates Better Communication for Small Contractors

The VendorGo app from Constellation HomeBuilder Systems has been developed to improve communications between vendors, suppliers and contractors. According to the company, the app will provide accurate real-time communications for vendors and contractors whether they are onsite or in the office.

Vendor App from Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

VendorGo connects the leading enterprise resource planning systems to bring together vendors and suppliers with contractors. With everyone on the same page, they will be able to manage schedules for deliveries, project changes and more to stay up-to-date.

A report by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) identifies 81 percent of homebuilders and specialty trade contractor firms as self-employed independent contractors. These small businesses oftentimes compete with large builders. When you remove scale from the equation, one of the biggest challenges the independent contractor faces is effective management, real-time communications and implementing new technologies.

Jeremy Halbert, Director of Application Development at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, said in a press release, “Efficiency and time saving are key components to a builder’s success. VendorGo is able to relay real-time information at the construction site to reduce errors which saves time and money.”

Key Functions of the VendorGo App

VendorGo brings together enterprise resource planning systems such as NEWSTAR, FAST, BuildTopia or HomeDev to make the data within them readily available. Since vendors, suppliers and builders all use these systems, everyone can access real-time information and make plans accordingly.

A single account connects vendors and builders no matter which kind of enterprise planning system a contractor uses. Daily, weekly, as well as overdue scheduled tasks can all be viewed in detail. This includes notes, photos, related purchase orders and a Google map of the site location.

The app also provides additional information about purchase orders, approval dates, confirmation of task availability and task completion, and search for projects with date ranges.

A real-time task-based messaging system offers builder-to-vendor task-related communication, which includes being able to download documents on your device. And if you lose your wireless connection, there is an offline functionality that automatically syncs any new data when a connection is established.

Availability

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is going to be showcasing its VendorGo app at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show from January 9 – 11, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. The company also announced it will be highlighting the launch of Design Studio Manager, a software developed to simplify the design selection process and reduce appointment times with a highly visual interface. By improving the customer experience in the design process, industry experts can potentially increase sales.

The official release for VendorGo will be in early 2018.