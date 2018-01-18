Verifone Introduces Mobile POS to Improve Checkout for Merchants

The new Verifone (NYSE: PAY) e280 mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution looks like a smartphone and it is just as portable. However for retailers, it means being able to accept payments in different locations throughout the store as well as outside of it.

At just 4.5″ long and 2.5″ wide, the e280 has a 3.5″ color touchscreen for capturing the signature of your customers and on-screen interaction for secure PIN entry. Connectivity includes WiFi, Bluetooth BLE and USB-C so it can communicate with other devices and peripherals.

Small retailers can expect to see less and less foot traffic coming through their doors if their checkout process is not optimized. This is because as consumers shop more and more online, they expect the same level of efficiency when they are in a brick-and-mortar outlet.

The good news is, there are solutions in the marketplace small businesses can use to make checkouts as painless as possible for their customers.

In a press release announcing the new device, Glen Robson, executive vice president and Global Head of Solutions for Verifone, explained, “Retail is greatly influenced by consumer behaviors and experience, and merchants are looking for technology that is adaptable to changing consumer expectations while complying with complex security standards.”

The Verifone e280 Mobile Point-of-Sale System

The e280 is small and portable so it can be carried by staff throughout the store or placed in one location for self-checkout kiosks. Other applications might include pop-up-stores, delivery businesses, and trade services where employees can use the device to accept payments on the go.

Once set up, you can start accepting traditional credit cards as well as NFC, QR codes, mobile wallets, Europay Mastercard and Visa, and other forms of payment. And the integration of Verifone’s Estate Manager lets you access other devices and reporting information remotely.

Accessories include gang charger, counter stand, wall mount and barcode scanner, smartphone and tablet cases. With these accessories, you can install the device as a permanent fixture or take it with you. If you want to add third-party apps, the e280 accepts business tools and consumer engagement solutions, which include Android and iOS POS gateway solutions.

Specs

Specs for the e280 include:

ARM Cortex-A9, 32-bit RISC processor

5” HVGA (320 × 480) color LCD Capacitive touch

384MB (256MB Flash, 128MB SDRAM)

Bluetooth 4.2 BLE | USB-C connector | Wifi

1660 mAh rechargeable battery

Windows | iOS | Android

PCI PTS 5.x approved, SRED security

The Right POS

If you are a retailer and you don’t have the right POS system in place, you may be missing out on many opportunities. A properly implemented POS system can be used to extend the engagement process with your customers long after they have paid and left the store. A fully integrated POS system with CRM extensions, social media and ecommerce platforms is just one of the options.

The e280 might be small, but it is fully connected and it has the option to add third-party apps you can use to make these and other features possible.