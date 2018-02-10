10 Important Steps to Building Your Small Business

Advertisement

Attract and Retain Great Employees

Your team is one of the most important factors impacting the success — or failure — of your small business. So once you find great employees, you need to be able not only to attract them to your business, but also to actually keep them around. Learn more in a recent Crowdspring post by Katie Lundin.

Use These Proven Strategies to Retain Top Talent

When it comes to keeping those top employees around for the long haul, there are some small changes you can make around your business for a big impact. In a recent CorpNet post, Joe Hessert offers five proven strategies you can use to retain top talent.

Keep Web Security as a Top Priority

No matter what type of business you run, you likely have some kind of online data or digital assets in need of protected. With all the potential threats out there, Lisa Sicard of Inspire to Thrive argues web security should always be a top priority for small businesses. And BizSugar members comment on the post here.

Grow Your Audience from Zero to Millions in Less Than Five Years

Content marketing has become a very popular growth strategy for businesses in recent years. But you need to also build your audience so your content can make an impact. Marcia Riefer Johnston offers some tips for growing your audience from nothing in this Content Marketing Institute post.

Repurpose Old Content for New Conversions

Another way you can make the most of your content marketing is by repurposing content from the past into a new format. This can help you get more mileage and conversions out of each piece of content. Here’s more on the subject from Ann Smarty and Basic Blog Tips.

Don’t Forget About Copyright Laws on Social Media

Social media is also a popular way to reach customers. However, all your hard work in this area could be for naught if you make a major misstep like a copyright violation. These issues can be complicated, but Chris Zilles shares a quick guide in a recent Social Media HQ post.

Isolate Smart Risks in a New Venture

Risks are always part of running a business. However, entrepreneurs need to figure out the smartest risks to take, especially in a new venture. Martin Zwilling of Startup Professionals Musings provides some strategies in a recent post. You can also see commentary on the post over on BizSugar.

Avoid These Webinar Hosting Mistakes

Webinars offer a way for business owners to interact and engage with followers in a live video format. This can be an exceptionally powerful method, but also difficult to navigate. To avoid some common mistakes that could derail your next webinar, check out the recent Smallbiztechnology post by Itai Elizur.

Audit Customer Reviews for Organic Traffic Growth

Adding some user generated content like reviews to your product or service pages can help businesses without the time or resources to beef up the content of those pages themselves. However, user generated content isn’t always optimized for search. Karen Bone elaborates in a recent Search Engine Land post.

Consider Outsourcing Your Accounting

Keeping up with your books is another essential function for small businesses. But many entrepreneurs don’t have the experience or time to handle the task on their own. That’s where outsourcing comes in. This SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya includes more information about how outsourcing can benefit small businesses.

