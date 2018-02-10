10 Tech-Centric Methods for Growing Your Business

You already know that technology can have a major impact on your business. But it’s finding the right technology to use that’s the real trick. For that, it can help to get some expertise from other successful business owners. Here’s what some members of the online small business community are saying about the tech tools they’ve used to grow their businesses.

Learn How to Use Automation for Your Ecommerce Business

Running an ecommerce business doesn’t have to be difficult. In fact, there are many tools out there that you can use to automate some of the essential functions of your business. Learn more about ecommerce automation in a recent Technologi.st post by Jeremy Webb.

Look Out for These App Development Trends

Apps continue to be powerful tools for businesses to market, communicate and interact with customers. But the trends related to those apps have changed throughout the years. Here are some app development trends to keep an eye on this year from Ravin Lad of Right Mix Marketing.

Use These Video Content Marketing Ideas

Video has become an incredibly powerful tool for marketers. If you’re not yet using the format because you’re not sure what type of content to create, check out the Cloohawk post by Uma Bhat for some ideas. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Start an Online Business That Lasts

The internet has made starting a business as easier than ever. In some cases, all you need is a website or an account on a platform like Amazon. But starting an online business that actually lasts can be a bit more tricky. A recent post on the Abtech Blog includes some valuable tips from Abasifreke Etop.

Read Up on the Google Chrome Ad Blocker

For businesses that advertise online, the new Google Chrome ad blocker is definitely something you should be aware of. Learn more about the new ad blocker and how it can impact your online advertising strategy in this Search Engine Journal post by Matt Southern.

Integrate Local SEO into Your Existing Marketing Strategy

Local businesses tend to have some low tech strategies as part of their marketing plans. But if you’re completely ignoring SEO and other tech in your marketing efforts, that could be a mistake. A recent Target Marketing post by Phil Frost features some tips for integrating local SEO into your existing marketing strategy.

Use Robotic Process Automation to Save Your Business Time and Money

Robotic process automation is a type of automation that learns processes based on what a human user does. It’s something that can potentially benefit a lot of businesses — if you understand how to use it properly. Benjamin Brandall provides a comprehensive guide in a recent Process Street post.

Follow These Laws of Content Marketing Mastery

Content marketing has become one of the most popular online marketing strategies for small businesses. If you’re looking to make use of this tactic for your own business, check out some important tips to consider from Jeff Bullas. You can also see what members of the BizSugar community are saying here.

Instantly Author Your Own Ebook for Just a Few Bucks

Becoming an author has never been easier, thanks in part to online tools and platforms that let you quickly self publish your own work. In her recent post, Susan Solovic details how you can make your own work available without a huge investment.

Check Out These Snapchat Analytics Tools

Lots of marketers and influencers have fled Snapchat in recent months in favor of rival Instagram. But the app is still popular with teens and now offers some analytics tools that could be beneficial to businesses. Tim Peterson elaborates in a recent Marketing Land post.

