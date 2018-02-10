10 Top Suggestions for Increasing Sales, Getting Found in Search and More



If you want to improve your small business’s sales, you can go about it a lot of different ways. You can change the way you approach sales calls, you can focus on increasing online sales using SEO, or make use of any number of other strategies. Here are some thoughts about some of those options from members of the online small business community.

Apply Analytics to Your Sales Calls to Dramatically Increase Sales

If you want to improve sales for your small business, you might be able to use hard data and analytics to make your pitch really resonate with prospects. In a post on Smallbiztechnology.com, Marc Prosser shares some strategies you can use to apply data to your sales calls.

Learn About the Voice Search Revolution from These Queries

Voice search is becoming a lot more common for everyday consumers. So that means it’s something that’s going to impact small businesses quite a bit in the coming years. Bryson Meunier dives into some voice search queries to examine what businesses should learn a recent Search Engine Land post.

Consider the Worth of Social Media Marketing

Plenty of small businesses use social media without having any idea what the investment in time and resources is actually worth to them. In a recent Prepare 1 post, Blair Evan Ball examines the worth of social media marketing for businesses.

Use These Online Brand Guidelines for Small Businesses

No matter what you do to market your business online, keeping your brand image in mind should always be a top priority. To keep a firm grasp on your brand online, take a look at the guidelines listed in a recent CorpNet post by Barbara Weltman.

Take Advantage of Low Cost SEO Strategies

SEO doesn’t have to be an expensive strategy for marketing your business. If you don’t have the resources to dedicate to a massive undertaking, you can take advantage of the low cost strategies in a recent Pixel Productions post by Chris Hamil. Members of the BizSugar community also commented on the post.

Improve Your Twitter Hashtag Research with These Tools

You probably already know that hashtags can be a great way to improve your visibility on Twitter. But if you’re not using the right hashtags, they won’t have as much of an impact. You can make better choices by researching your hashtag options using the tools included in a recent Social Media Examiner post by Lindsay Bartels.

Choose the Best Colors for Your Brand

Colors can make a major difference when it comes to designing your brand. And different colors tend to carry different meanings and connotations. So it can be beneficial to have a grasp of the psychology of color. Kelly Morr elaborates in a recent DIY Marketers post.

Overcome the Challenges of Being Your Own Boss

Being your own boss might sound like a dream come true for a lot of people. But as seasoned entrepreneurs know, it also comes with a lot of challenges. Katie Lundin explains how to overcome some of those challenges in a recent CrowdSpring post.

Look Forward to These Email Marketing Trends

Email marketing has been a mainstay in the marketing strategies of small businesses for years. But though the format remains, some of the trends have changed over the years. Ilma Nausedaite of MailerLite offers some trends to look forward to in email marketing this year. And the BizSugar community offer some thoughts as well.

Use Google Trends to Improve Your SEO Strategy

Having a firm grasp on the topics that are trending online can help you gain visibility for your business through social media and SEO. And Google Trends is a great resource for examining some of those topics. Get some tips for using Google Trends in a recent Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

