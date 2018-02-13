21 Best Marketing Conferences You’ll Want to Attend

Marketing conferences are beneficial especially when you’re trying to network with other marketers around the globe. Networking is a fundamental factor in coming up with successful marketing strategies and it is also vital in creating possible business deals.

As a marketer, you have to keep in mind that marketing conferences offer a lot of awesome opportunities for you to reach out to your audiences who are in an interconnected world.

If you want to know which marketing conferences are truly unicorns (great) from the donkeys (below average,) keep reading to find out.

US Marketing Conferences:

Affiliate Marketing Summit 2018 – January 7-9, 2018

The annual Affiliate Marketing Summit gathers around 6,000 digital marketers in Las Vegas, USA. It is considered as the marketing industry’s premier global event. The event is founded by Shawn Collins and Missy Ward; both have decades of experience in the affiliate marketing niche. The pair started the Affiliate Marketing Summit back in 2003 with the purpose of providing educational information on the newest marketing industry issues and to showcase a prolific networking environment for affiliate marketing.

Growth Hackers – February 6, 2018

The one-day GrowthHackers conference is full of information on how you can build a growing team and how you can apply ideas and insights to your team that come from the best growth leaders who are successful in overcoming digital marketing challenges.

The conference is produced by the founder of the Growth Hacking movement, Sean Ellis, who coined the term “growth hacker” in 2010. It will be held at the Town and Country at San Diego, CA, USA.

Traffic and Conversion Summit (and Digital Marketer) – February 26-28, 2018

Yearly, thousands of the globe’s unicorn digital marketers converge on San Diego, CA, USA for the Traffic and Convention Summit to learn the latest on what is “really” working right now in the digital marketing industry.

There is always something new, and everything changes, so here are what you should expect on the Traffic and Convention Summit 2018:

1. New Traffic Channels

2. New Conversion Breakthroughs

3. New Selling Models

4. Plus ultra-current breakout sessions on topic like: live video, Facebook video tests, automated email follow-up sequencing, podcast launch strategies, Pinterest Promoted Pins, simple content marketing, and so much more!

Social Media Marketing World – February 28 – March 2, 2018

One of the best decisions you’ll make for the coming year is attending the Social Media Marketing World 2018. The conference is all about networking, discovery, and fun that’s taking place in San Diego, CA, USA at the San Diego Convention Center.

The conference is hosted by Social Media Examiner, founded by Mike Stelzner, and is designed to empower and inspire thousands of digital marketers form around the globe.

C3 (Conductor) – March 7-8, 2018

If you’re looking for a mixture of unicorn marketing insight, innovation, and inspiration, then the two-day Conductor’s C3 2018 is the marketing conference for you.

C3 2018 covers important digital marketing factors such as site ranking and traffics, SEO, and content strategy and implementation.

What’s even more exciting about the C3 2018 is its epic after party! This is another awesome way to mingle and network. You can relax and unwind with your co-attendees, partners, and speakers, exclusively at their networking event. Thanks to the founder, Seth Besmertnik for making this happen.

Engage Conference – March 8, 2017

Formerly known as the SearchFest, the Engage Conference 2018 is a one-day digital marketing conference. It is packed with multiple informative learning tracks presentations, technological advancements in digital marketing which include creative, content, advertising, social media, SEO, paid media, and UX design.

It is considered by its attendees and speaker as one of the most vital regional thought leadership event globally. The annual agenda is: “Forward-thinking and relevant.”

It is happening at The Sentinel Hotel in Portland, OR, USA. The event presents top speakers, like Purna Virji and Ian Lurie.

SMX (Search Marketing Expo & Conference Series) – March 13-15, 2018

If you’re obsessed with search, then the SMX (Search Marketing Expo & Conference Series) 2018 is the perfect marketing conference for you!

Search Marketing Expo (SMX), founded by Chris Sherman, focuses on SEO and SEM, because search marketing is continuously becoming bigger and the most unicorn form of digital marketing. The expo started way back 2007 and is considered the leading conference for the professionals in the SEO and SEM industry.

The expo helps thousands of marketing professionals from across the globe to come up with excellent and successful marketing strategies and implementations.

SMX West is happening in San Jose, California on March 13 – 15, while SMX Advanced in Seattle on June 2018.

Some of the confirmed speakers are: Glenn Gabe, Olga Andrienko, Cindy Krum, Alexis Sanders, and Eric Enge.

SearchLove – March 26-27, 2018

If you wish to spend two days of learning unicorn SEO and wider digital marketing information and techniques, then SearchLove is the perfect event for you. This year it will be held in the amazing Paradise Point resort at San Diego, CA, USA.

This marketing conference can help you power up your skills and knowledge through cutting-edge digital marketing presentations. The event covers content, paid promotions, analytics, and optimization.

Distilled’s SearchLove, which was founded by Will Critchlow, has helped digital marketers from around the globe to jumpstart their careers in the online marketing industry. Former attendees highly suggest for anyone who works in the same industry to be at the event.

Pubcon – April 10-12, 2018

The annual Pubcon conference, which was founded by Brett Tabke, discourses unicorn strategies in social media, SEO, PPC, social media advertising, local search, content development, mobile, video, Google Analytics, and so much more!

This three-day marketing conference will feature these workshops:

1. Masters Training, first day

2. Multi-track Sessions, each hour following two days

The conference will be held at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in Florida, USA. It also offers networking opportunities, full exhibition hall, and nightly events for relaxation and fun!

They also have an annual PubCon which is usually held in Las Vegas.

This is the MOST. FUN. CONFERENCE. EVER.

HeroConf – April 16-18, 2018

This is the globe’s largest All-PPC Conference event and if you’re into PPC then the HeroConf 2018 is the event that suits you unicornly! It is set to happen at America’s most vibrant and electic city, Austin, Texas. Hilton Austin will host the three-day conference where content for every stages of PPC is thoroughly vetted and is focused on both relevance and innovation.Thanks to PPC Hero president, Jeff Allen, and Pat East of Hanapin for making this happen.

Real life examples and actionable PPC ideas will be discussed and there is an opportunity for every type of networker.

Content Marketing Conference – May 2-4, 2018

The Content Marketing Conference 2018, founded by Byron White, is a mixture of pure science of content marketing performance and art of content creation.

With content marketing industry ever changing, it is vital to master the art of content creation to present your customers with valuable information. On the other hand, the science of must be perfected n various channels to help you get customers orbiting at fast speeds.

The conference will showcase the latest strategies, technology, and methodology to amped up your content marketing.

Next10x: Mastering Mobile Digital Marketing – May 9, 2018

This event is presented by Stone Temple, if you want to master the ever changing digital marketing landscape, then Next10x: Mastering the Changing Digital Marketing Landscapeis for you!

So, what makes the Next10x different? It is a day packed of full practical solutions that you can implement nowadays, you’ll discover insight into what you’ll face in the horizon, enjoy networking with other digital marketing enthusiasts and professionals, and gather tips to help you prepare for what’s in the future. One of the most-awaited speakers that has confirmed is Ann Handley.

The conference will happen at The Colonade Hotel in Boston, MA, USA.

MnSearch Summit – June 22, 2018

MnSearch Summit 2018 aims to address the specific demands and needs search marketing in Minnesota, a place in which the digital marketing industry is relentlessly changing and full of complexities, however, it is promising.

Here are the awesome reasons why you should attend MnSearch Summit 2018:

1. Learn tactics and tools of the search marketing niche from the unicorn experts

2. Gather ideas on what and how to test search strategies

3. Network and exchange knowledge with search marketers

4. Be inspired about search marketing and what it can do for you and your profession

MozCon, A Digital Conference – July 9-11, 2018

MozCon, A Digital Conference is a three-day, one track of forward and innovative thinking, brand development, actionable sessions, mobile landscape, customer experience, analytics, CRO, social and content marketing, and a lot more!

You’ll get an opportunity to connect with MozCon’s unicorn community of digital marketing industry leaders.

Inbound – September 4-7, 2018

This year’s #INBOUND18 will be held in Boston, MA, USA. You can expect to experience inspiring keynotes from the country’s sought after personalities sharing their visions for the future of business, sales, and marketing.

Amazing keynotes of Dharmesh Shah and Brian Halligan are presentations that you surely don’t want to miss.

Inbound is more than just sales and marketing content, it’s also about fun with various food truck lunches, nightly parties, and happy hours.

You’ll also get to meet and network with marketers, but these individuals are also friends.

MarketingProfs’ B2B Marketing Forum 2018 – November 13-16, 2018

If you want to be in a place where innovators, leaders, and individuals are making things happen for the latest B2B marketing, then the MarketingProfs’ B2B Marketing Forum 2018, founded by Ann Handley, is right for you.

This year’s three-day forum will be held at San Francisco Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, CA , USA. This forum is not just about being on a serious marketing conference, but also experiencing the fun and the quirkiness through creative networking, marketers-off-the-clock antics, belly laughs, and shenanigans.

Unleash the B2B marketing expert in you, by attending numerous sessions that you’ll surely learn from, you’ll come out of the forum a changed and better marketer.

State of Search, Digital Marketing Conference

If you want to meet and talk with the unicorn minds in the digital marketing industry, then the State of Search, Digital Marketing Conference is the perfect event for you in the coming year.

No matter where you are in your digital marketing journey, a beginner or an expert, State of Search will inspire you and give you a dose of digital marketing fun through:

1. Broad progamming on social media marketing, SEO, local SEO, and PPC

2. Networking opportunities every night that screams a new meaning to conference parties

3. See, hear, and talk with experts from across the country for a justifiable cost

International (non-USA) Events:

InOrbit (Slovenia) – March 15-16, 2018

The InOrbit18 focuses on helping you grow your digital business. Discussions about digital strategies, insights, consumer behavior, growth hacking, predictive analytics, SEO, advertising, machine learning, and digital team organization will be presented by international digital marketing experts.

It doesn’t matter if you’re running a huge or small digital business; the InOrbit18 is definitely the conference for you.

This year, the Hoteli Bernardin d.d. at Obala 2, Portorose, Slovenia will host the conference.

AllFacebook Marketing Conference – March 20, 2018

The AllFacebook Marketing Conference is organized by Rising Media and will be held in Munich, Germany. The conference doesn’t only address social media, but focuses on Facebook marketing, Facebook’s innovation and monetization.

With various sessions, it caters to small and huge business, bot for beginners as well as advanced users.

Webbdagarna – March 20-21, 2018

Webbdagardna is a two-day event with a clear purpose of giving you world class knowledge and inspiration on how to use various digital channels smarter.

This conference is considered as Sweden’s leading event in the digital business. This year’s event will also offer a whole new layout in the exhibition place with numerous of exciting activities that await you. This is an international digital marketing event that you definitely don’t want to miss!

You’ll also get to see thousands of companies that participated on last year’s event coming back this year and you’ll get an opportunity to network with Sweden’s most influential digital marketing professionals.

SMX Munich – March 20-21, 2018

The SMX Munich 2018 (Search Marketing Expo Munich) is known as Europe’s leading conference for online marketing, PPC, and SEO.

In order for you to better understand today’s online business customers, you must also have a unicorn understanding of new digital marketing methodologies, especially nowadays where ecommerce gets more complex. SMX Munich 2018 will help you understand and give you excellent insights.

Internet Hungary – September 25-26, 2018

Internet Hungary will be held at Hotel Azur in Siofok, Hungary. This two-day conference will help you on the process of completely transforming your public space advertisements into the digital platform now that digital marketing advancements are building up.

These are the most impactful and can’t-miss marketing conferences for 2018.

Did I miss one?

Please feel free to leave a comment or connect with me on LinkedIn and let me know which ones to add!

Republished by permission. Original here.