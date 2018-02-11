Awario Enables You to Join in Online Conversations about your Brand

Are you looking to bring your social media presence under one roof and get usable, real-time insights? Awario lets you join in conversations about your business after crawling the web and finding the people having those conversations.

Advertisement

Keep an Eye on Social Media and the Web with the Awario Monitoring Tool

When the web and social media are saying something about you, the Awario monitoring tool is able to pick up mentions instantly using non-stop monitoring in any language. This lets you respond quickly to what is being said, good or bad. You can then amplify the positive and clarify any negative comments or untruths regarding your brand before they get out of control.

Having a website and social media are now almost requirements for small businesses in today’s digital ecosystem. And once you create your channels, managing the different platforms and interacting with users takes a lot of effort. Being able to do it in one place, makes the task that much easier.

If your small business provides social media managing services or you are a company looking to manage your social presence and gain better insight, Awario has some great features to make this happen.

What Does Awario Do?

When you choose the keywords you want Awario to monitor, it scours the web and social media channels for any mention of said keywords in real-time. This includes setting up negative keywords to exclude posts with certain terms from search so the alerts you receive are from relevant mentions.

Once it identifies these mentions, they can be sorted by reach so you can respond to the conversations with the most impact first. Your marketing efforts can then be prioritized to react to an audience which is showing interest in your brand with insightful analytics.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Awario analytics breaks down the mentions by identifying where they are coming from, such as influencers or social network. Awario also compares different alerts and analyzes the events. You can send the reports and statistics to your customers or apply them to your business. You can access all of this data on your PC, smartphone and tablet to manage marketing tasks no matter where you are day or night.

Awareness

Being aware of what is being said about your brand is extremely important. If it takes you days, weeks or even months to find out what your customers and potential customers are saying, repairing the damage will be difficult at best and maybe even impossible.

The sooner you address the concerns your customers have or respond to rumors, the more control you have of the narrative that will take place. With Awario, your small business can get an enterprise-grade solution without paying as much.