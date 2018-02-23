Are you a female entrepreneur facing the unique challenges many women-owned businesses share?

Of course, plenty of small businesses are already headed by women — and the number is growing. The disparity comes when comparing the amount of funding women run businesses receive compared to their male run counterparts, according to our friends at Biz2Credit.

To address this issue confronting many female entrepreneurs, join us for a special webinar on March 6, 2018. We’re going to put on our strategy hats and cover a variety of in-depth insights into what all women-owned businesses need to know to obtain the capital they deserve. More importantly, you’ll receive concrete tips for using current trends to drive more profitability, increase your business efficiency and grow sales.

Biz2Credit and Small Business Trends are excited to present our joint webinar, “She Means Business – What All Female Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Business Financing” on Tuesday, March 6th, from 3:00 – 4:00 pm (EST).

Webinar Details:

Who: Anita Campbell, founder and CEO of Small Business Trends; Rohit Arora, co-founder and CEO of Biz2Credit; Adrienne Garland, founder and CEO of She Leads Media

What: She Means Business – What All Female Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Business Financing

When: Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 3:00 pm Eastern time

