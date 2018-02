I do a lot of cartoons containing graphs. Normally I stick to lines and bars, but I have to say, they do get really old.

So on this cartoon it felt great to branch out a bit. I did some digging around online and other types of graphs and was really inspired by what I found.

OK, I don’t fully understand them all and how they represent their data (so maybe not so good), but at least visually it’s a nice change of pace.