Fiverr Introduces Business Tools to Track Your Projects and Purchases

The global online tasks and services marketplace Fiverr has launched a new feature, Fiverr Business Tools. The Business Tools feature is designed to help small businesses and teams who work on Fiverr manage their purchases and projects on the platform with greater transparency and efficiency.

A Look at Fiverr Business Tools

Fiverr Business Tools enable different team members to enjoy a more efficient way of managing projects, as well as benefitting from upgraded invoices, VIP customer support and shared payment options.

Tracking a team’s activity, monitoring issues with billing and staying on top of customer support, are all challenges small businesses face when managing projects on platforms like Fiverr.

Fiverr’s Business Tools are designed to help small businesses and teams overcome such challenges while using Fiverr. Businesses simply need to sign into their Fiverr account, access the Business Tools feature, add team members, add a shared payment method and start buying and collaborating with greater transparency and proficiency.

In a blog about the new Business Tools feature, the Fiverr Team recognizes the central role entrepreneurs and small businesses play on the platform and how the company wants to provide a service to improve these users’ experience.

“Entrepreneurs are the heart and soul of Fiverr. We’re a platform designed to connect freelancers with serious business buyers like you — and serious business buyers need serious tools. So we’re introducing Fiverr Business Tools, a new and improved set of features intended for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and their teams working on Fiverr,” the team writes.

When setting up on Fiverr Business Tools, the platform asks users to enter some information about their companies and their business goals.

The advanced billing features enable teams to select their preferred payment method, set limits on monthly card usage and update invoicing information.

With Business Tools, companies can keep track of all their team’s orders in one convenient place, to see who is buying what.

Obviously, teams do need to be registered with Fiverr in order to take advantage of the new Business Tools.