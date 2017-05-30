Your business may be small now, but with the right technology, tools, and resources you can grow faster than ever. Here’s a collection of 30+ awesome, free resources to help and inspire your growing business.

Growth

Growth Kit (worksheet). Take your growing business to the next level with this kit full of additional resources, special offers, and a 5-step guide to a better sales pitch. SBA.gov (website). With information on starting out, business laws, loans and grants, the Small Business Administration website provides a plethora of resources and help for small businesses. GrowthHackers Growth Studies (website). Case studies on hot, fast-growing companies to serve as inspiration. You can also join the community to ask and share your tips and stories. Startup Collections (website). A hodge-podge of resources to power your startup, with collections for everything from building a bot to WordPress to finding freelancers to learning to code. Score.org (website). Score provides guidance and assistance to startups and existing businesses. Their library houses templates for balance sheets, business plans and more. Top Technology Trends to Grow Your Business (interactive). The SMB Group shares the top three trends for small businesses to drive growth. Breaking Down Your Business (podcast). We like this podcast because it’s short and to the point, with each episode centered around “5 Things” you’ll learn (topics include, how to hired, the latest new business rules and how to build momentum), useful tools, and other small business advice.

Team/Culture/Leadership building

Sales

Marketing

Service:

IT:

30 Apps for Small Businesses (ebook). A great collection of the best apps for small and growing businesses to connect all their business workflows together. SMB Apps on AppExchange (App store). A ready-to-go collection of apps for small businesses to connect all business workflows and processes. 15 Success Stories of Business Growth with Apps (ebook). Hear from 15 small business leaders who innovate by using apps to grow their businesses across the fields of transportation, healthcare, technology, and more. Quip (app). Collaborate with your team seamlessly. Create, share, and discuss your docs and spreadsheets with your team in real-time, without email and from anywhere.

Legal:

Founder’s Workbench (website). Check out this web resource that offers free legal documents to help you get your business started. FindLaw (website). FindLaw has a section dedicated to providing legal help for small businesses to reference on a variety of legal topics.

Funding/Finance:

Know more great resources for SMBs, startups and future founders can utilize? Share with us on social media with #SalesforceGROW.

Republished by permission. Original here.