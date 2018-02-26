Are Samsung S9 and S9+ Priced for Your Small Business Budget?

With $1,000 becoming the norm for high-end flagship phones, making them business friendly is a challenge, especially for small businesses.

For the big carriers, the question is how are they going to get the new phones into the hands of customers in a manner that is affordable? It is going to be even more difficult because the difference between the Galaxy S8 and S9 might not be enough to warrant spending the extra cash for the new version. You can look at all the specs in the infographic at the bottom of the article to compare the two phones.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S9 and S9+ over the weekend at Mobile World Congress 2018. And with the tagline ‘The camera. Reimagined.’ it is easy to see where the company focused most of its effort. The camera and software have been upgraded along with the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, more RAM and storage options, stereo speakers, a smarter Bixby, AR emoji and improved security integration.

Galaxy S9 Price by Carrier

The big four carriers want to get the S9 and S9+ in your hands, but flagship smartphones have become an expensive item. One alterantive is low monthly payments with additional incentives such as trade-ins and replacement when new models come around. Here is a list of what the carriers are charging for Samsung’s latest Galaxy line, along with the price for the Galaxy S8, the previous version.

AT&T

AT&T is offering the S9 with monthly payments of $26.34 per month for 30 months and the S9+ will run you $30.50 per month for the same number of months.

If you want to buy it outright, the S9 is $790.20 and S9+ will be $915.

The S8 is $749.99.

Sprint

Sprint offers up to $350 in trade-ins for eligible phones, which can be applied towards the cost of the new S9s.

The monthly installments start at $33 per month for 24 months for the S9 and $38 per month for 24 months for the S9+. And purchasing the phones outright will cost you $792 and $912 respectively for the S9 and S9+.

The S8 is $750.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile also has trade-in incentives for flagship phones, including iPhone 6S and Galaxy S7. And you can get up to $360 off towards the purchase of S9s with an installment plan.

With T-Mobile, the monthly payments come to $30 per months for 24 months for both phones, however, you will have to make a $120 deposit for the S9+.

The S8 is $750.

Verizon

If you choose the installment plan, Verizon has a trade-in program which applies $100 to $350 towards the S9s.

The monthly payment is $33.33 per month for 24 months for the S9 and $38.74 per month for the S9+ — also for 24 months. Buying it outright is $800 for the S9 and $930 for the S9+.

The S8 is $756.

Samsung

If you want to buy the phones from Samsung, you can buy them outright for $719.99 and $839.99 respectively for the S9 and S9+.

The installment plan comes out to $30 per month for 24 months for the S9 and $35 for the S9+ — again for the same two year period.

The company also offers trade-ins for its phones, with the value of the phone being spread across 24 monthly payments of the new purchase.

The S8 is $724.99.