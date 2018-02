Hand puppets are funny; they just are.

I’ve done a few cartoons with them before, but this one is my favorite, I think. I get to use the word “proxy,” the puppet is named “Mr. Handsington,” and I quite like how the cityscape in the background turned out.

I don’t know that this would go over in real life given the current job climate, but I think we can all agree that at the very least, hand puppets are funny.