Huawei 5G Mobile Tablets and Touchscreen Notebook Serve Businesses with Remote Workers

The new Huawei notebook and tablet announced at the 2018 Mobile World Congress, Feb. 2018 through Match 1, have been designed with connectivity and portability in mind. And the Huawei 5G CPE (customer-premises equipment) gets you ready for true 5G with the globally recognized 3GPP telecommunications standard.

Huawei Announcements at Mobile World Congress 2018

With 5G getting ready to undergo real-world testing, Huawei is one of the first manufactures producing devices ready to accept 5G specifications. The Huawei MateBook X Pro, MediaPad M5 Series and the HUAWEI 5G CPE will provide the connectivity, power and functionality people need to work from anywhere.

With remote and freelance workers increasingly making up the workforce of small businesses, the computing devices employees and business owners use have to connect and interact seamlessly with other business systems.

In a press release, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei CBG, said the company is making this possible by, “…delivering on the promise to provide breakthrough devices that redefine every part of the mobile computing experience.”

Huawei MateBook X Pro

This is an ultra-slim notebook powered by Intel’s 8th Generation Core i5 or i7 processor, discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 and 57.4Wh battery. The 13.9-inch device has a new 3K touch-enabled Huawei Full View Display and Dolby Atmos sound.

The device is very pricey starting at:

$1,850 for the i5/8GB/256GB MW150 version

$2,100 for the i5/8GB/512GB MX150 version, and

$2,350 for the i7/16GB/512GB MX150 version.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Series

The 8.4-inch and 10.8-inch tablets have some great features, but the larger or pro version has better functionality. Both units have 2560 x 1600 displays, charge over USB-C, use Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor and run on Android Oreo. The connectivity is either WiFi or LTE.

The MediaPad M5 Pro has a three-pin connector for a keyboard accessory and an M Pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The company says a 100-minute charge gives the pen 50 days of battery life.

The 8.4-inch version starts at $429 and goes to $615, and the 10-inch model starts at $490 and goes up to $739.

3GPP Standard 5G CPE

Huawei says the device is the first CPE to support the globally recognized 3GPP telecommunications standard for 5G. When the 5G networks are up and running, the company says it will provide download speeds of up to 2Gbps and can operate on both 4G and 5G networks.

Huawei hasn’t announced the price for the CPE.