Intel Says 5G Mobile PCs Coming But Will Price be Business Friendly?

In the second half of 2019, Intel’s collaboration with Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft will deliver 5G always-connected Windows PCs. But given the finctionality and the cost of these new devices, will your business be interested? Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) announced it would be demonstrating the new PCs at Mobile World Congress 2018 Feb. 26 to March 1 in Barcelona.

Intel Will Bring 5G to Mobile PCs In 2019

Intel uses its XMM 8000 series commercial 5G modems to provide the connectivity for the detachable 2 in 1 computers. Always connected computers were recently announced by other manufacturers, including ASUS with its NovaGo (2-in-1 convertible) and HP with the Envy X2 in December of 2017. As true 5G trials are about to get started, the hardware side of the new network technology has to quickly catch up to take advantage of the blazing speeds.

For small businesses looking to improve communications, interactions, operations and service delivery, the always-connected PCs with 5G will kick up their capabilities up several notches. Instant video communications will become the norm, which will allow you to conduct face-to-face real-time virtual interactions with your customers, partners, vendors and remote workforce.

In the press release, Intel said it is, “Investing deeply across its wireless portfolio and partners to bring 5G-connected mobile PCs to market, with benefits for users, like high-quality video on-the-go, high-end gaming, and seamless connections as users traverse Wi-Fi and cellular networks. With 5G’s critical speeds and capacity, Intel will help to open the door to new experiences hardly imaginable today, and make connecting online from anywhere, anytime the norm.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

As a side note, another demonstration at Mobile World Congress 2018 of always-connected PCs will see the collaboration of Microsoft and Qualcomm. The companies will be showcasing ASUS and HP and Lenovo Miix 630 (2-in-1 detachable) devices lso using similar 5G technology. These PCs will be available from Amazon and in Microsoft Stores online in the U.S. next month, way ahead of Intel’s delivery date.

Price

The price range for the Intel always-connected PCs hasn’t been announced. However, the HP Envy X2 is available for pre-order for $999, the Asus NovaGo starts at $599 and goes up to $799, and the Lenovo Miix 630 is also expected to start at $799 price range.

Bearing in mind these laptops are running on a mobile processor with Windows S, businesses will have to seriously consider whether the connectivity is worth the high price and limitations of these computers.