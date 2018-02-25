Want to Know How to Manage Millennial Employees Successfully? Read This (INFOGRAPHIC)

It is estimated by 2025, three-fourths of the workplace will be made up of millennials. With this group making up such a large proportion of the working population, it is vital small business owners know how to proficiently manage these tech-savvy workers.

Tips for Managing Millennials in the Workplace

To give you a helping hand, global training consultants Guthrie-Jensen have compiled an infographic on ‘How to Manage Millennials.’

Create A Strong Company Culture

Millennials don’t fear authority and seek challenging and meaningful work. It is important you generate a strong company culture in your organization in order to provide this generation with work with meaning and purpose, so they remain loyal to your company.

Offer Greater Work-Life Balance Through Flexible Hours

Millennials want work-life balance — so much so in fact, they’re willing to relocated to find it. To stop your best millennial workers from relocating to another job, offer flexible working hours with opportunities for remote working, to help millennials spend time with their family and achieve the work-life balance they crave.

Encourage the Use of Tech and Social Media

It’s no secret millennials are an incredibly tech-savvy generation. Instead of stifling their love and knowledge of tech, embrace it in your workplace. Since 60 percent of millennials view social media as an important tool to stay competitive, encourage this tech-savviness to help your business stay competitive.

Create a Collaborative Working Environment

Millennials, generally speaking, are social creatures. As the infographic highlights, in the workplace, collaboration should be encouraged through the likes of regular team meetings, workshops and brainstorming sessions so teams can bounce ideas off one another and thrive on each other’s creativity and innovation.

Let Them Lead

Millennials like to take the lead rather than be led. Mentor and coach this generation to nurture creativity, productiveness and company loyalty, instead of merely being their boss.

Check out Guthrie-Jensen’s full infographic on managing millennials below.