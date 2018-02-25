About Us   |   Advertise

Want to Know How to Manage Millennial Employees Successfully? Read This (INFOGRAPHIC)

Management
Tips for Managing Millennials in the Workplace

It is estimated by 2025, three-fourths of the workplace will be made up of millennials. With this group making up such a large proportion of the working population, it is vital small business owners know how to proficiently manage these tech-savvy workers.

Tips for Managing Millennials in the Workplace

To give you a helping hand, global training consultants Guthrie-Jensen have compiled an infographic on ‘How to Manage Millennials.’

Create A Strong Company Culture

Millennials don’t fear authority and seek challenging and meaningful work. It is important you generate a strong company culture in your organization in order to provide this generation with work with meaning and purpose, so they remain loyal to your company.

Offer Greater Work-Life Balance Through Flexible Hours

Millennials want work-life balance — so much so in fact, they’re willing to relocated to find it. To stop your best millennial workers from relocating to another job, offer flexible working hours with opportunities for remote working, to help millennials spend time with their family and achieve the work-life balance they crave.

Encourage the Use of Tech and Social Media

It’s no secret millennials are an incredibly tech-savvy generation. Instead of stifling their love and knowledge of tech, embrace it in your workplace. Since 60 percent of millennials view social media as an important tool to stay competitive, encourage this tech-savviness to help your business stay competitive.

Create a Collaborative Working Environment

Millennials, generally speaking, are social creatures. As the infographic highlights, in the workplace, collaboration should be encouraged through the likes of regular team meetings, workshops and brainstorming sessions so teams can bounce ideas off one another and thrive on each other’s creativity and innovation.

Let Them Lead

Millennials like to take the lead rather than be led. Mentor and coach this generation to nurture creativity, productiveness and company loyalty, instead of merely being their boss.

Check out Guthrie-Jensen’s full infographic on managing millennials below.

Tips for Managing Millennials in the Workplace

Image via Guthrie-Jensen

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a professional freelance writer and journalist based in the United Kingdom. Since 2006, Gabrielle has been writing articles, blogs and news pieces for a diverse range of publications and sites. You can read Gabrielle’s blog here.

  1. Aira Bongco

    Aira Bongco
    February 25, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    If you give them enough of a reason to stay (like flexible hours and allowing the use of social media), they will stay. They value freedom more than money.

    Reply
    • Ivan
      February 25, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      I agree. It seems that millenials will stay more if you give them more freedom to do what they like to do. This means giving them a quiet space to work in and giving them enough leaves and business trips. They love that.

      Reply
  2. BizEpic
    February 25, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    There is a strategy to work with them and companies have finally found them. Even if they are not the loyal baby boomer type, there is still a way to make them work for you.

    Reply

