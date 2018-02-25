Want to Know How to Manage Millennial Employees Successfully? Read This (INFOGRAPHIC)

It is estimated by 2025, three-fourths of the workplace will be made up of millennials. With this group making up such a large proportion of the working population, it is vital small business owners know how to proficiently manage these tech-savvy workers.
Tips for Managing Millennials in the Workplace
To give you a helping hand, global training consultants Guthrie-Jensen have compiled an infographic on ‘How to Manage Millennials.’
Create A Strong Company Culture
Millennials don’t fear authority and seek challenging and meaningful work. It is important you generate a strong company culture in your organization in order to provide this generation with work with meaning and purpose, so they remain loyal to your company.
Offer Greater Work-Life Balance Through Flexible Hours
Millennials want work-life balance — so much so in fact, they’re willing to relocated to find it. To stop your best millennial workers from relocating to another job, offer flexible working hours with opportunities for remote working, to help millennials spend time with their family and achieve the work-life balance they crave.
Encourage the Use of Tech and Social Media
It’s no secret millennials are an incredibly tech-savvy generation. Instead of stifling their love and knowledge of tech, embrace it in your workplace. Since 60 percent of millennials view social media as an important tool to stay competitive, encourage this tech-savviness to help your business stay competitive.
Create a Collaborative Working Environment
Millennials, generally speaking, are social creatures. As the infographic highlights, in the workplace, collaboration should be encouraged through the likes of regular team meetings, workshops and brainstorming sessions so teams can bounce ideas off one another and thrive on each other’s creativity and innovation.
Let Them Lead
Millennials like to take the lead rather than be led. Mentor and coach this generation to nurture creativity, productiveness and company loyalty, instead of merely being their boss.
Check out Guthrie-Jensen’s full infographic on managing millennials below.
Image via Guthrie-Jensen
Aira Bongco
If you give them enough of a reason to stay (like flexible hours and allowing the use of social media), they will stay. They value freedom more than money.
I agree. It seems that millenials will stay more if you give them more freedom to do what they like to do. This means giving them a quiet space to work in and giving them enough leaves and business trips. They love that.
There is a strategy to work with them and companies have finally found them. Even if they are not the loyal baby boomer type, there is still a way to make them work for you.