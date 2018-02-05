Nimble Contact Will Track Your Conversations with Clients and Customers

You know the feeling you get — it’s a terrible feeling — when you’re on the phone with someone else’s customer service team? They send you from one person to another and every time it feels like a totally new conversation?

Imagine how your customers and clients feel if it feels like they’re reaching you for the first time every time they call or email. It’s probably NOT improving their customer experience.

Advertisement

Introducing Nimble Contact

Nimble Contact aims to solve this problem. Its goal is to create a record of the conversations your teams have with customers so the next time you speak with them, you can pick up where you left off last time — even if it wasn’t you who spoke to them. The new feature works as a contact manager in many apps.

And now Nimble Contact is available for the smallest teams on the tightest budget. Nimble Contact has a get-your-feet-wet pricing tier for the Nimble app. It’s got many of the features available in Nimble Business with some limitations. But if your team is pretty small, you’d probably never notice.

The tool is designed for the smallest of teams within your company, up to 5 people. It’s for small businesses that already have some kind of automated tool to organize their work — like another CRM, social media, or accounting app. Chances are, your small business team has a conversation started in email but there’s no record of it in Salesforce, for example, and no record of Salesforce activity in Office 365.

Nimble Contact brings all those conversations under one proverbial roof because it works within many of those apps, more than 80 in all.

If Person A makes initial contact with a client, Person B — using a different app — can come in and follow up with them and not miss a beat.

“Contact management is broken today,” explains Jenna Dobkin, Communications Director at Nimble. “The reality is your valuable business contacts and history of engagement is strewn across business cards, social media channels and siloed in specialty business applications.

“Your customer facing team wastes a lot of time on even the basics like current contact information. That takes time,” she says. “I go into a conversation better informed. I actually know that you got my email. I can go in sounding relevant and informed.”

Nimble Contact is fairly simple to use. It works as a sidebar in your web browser and in the different apps your company uses every day. When you come upon a name in an email or social media post or in one of the more than 80 SaaS apps that are so popular among small businesses today, the Nimble Contact sidebar will prompt you to add them to your Nimble rolls. Nimble then starts tracking your conversations with that person and even their recent activity — like new Facebook or Twitter posts.

This tracking allows you to spend little or no time backtracking with someone to get updates from them. They’re right there for you. That allows you to build upon a relationship — rather than spend time researching what the relationship was.

“The whole point of Nimble is for you to focus on relationships,” Dobkin adds.

Nimble Contact is available now and definitely priced for the smallest of small businesses. You can get started for as little as $9 per user per month.