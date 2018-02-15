Nimble Mobile 3.0 Designed for Teams on the Go

Nimble has just released its new mobile app, Nimble Mobile 3.0.

Nimble Mobile 3.0 works on the same premise as the desktop version of the platform. But instead of being tethered to your desk computer, the app goes with you wherever you or your team goes.

“We designed Nimble Mobile as your personal CRM that you can take with you everywhere you work, so you’re better prepared to manage personal business relationships at scale and take appropriate steps to evolve opportunities to help you grow,” says Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara.

More often, you’re on the road meeting clients and potential new clients to grow your business. And while you’re on the go, the chances of losing files, contact names, phone numbers, emails and other information vital to the future of your relationship with that client hangs in the balance … or maybe it’s tucked under the seat of your car … or you accidentally washed it with the laundry because it was in your back pocket.

“Many professionals lose deals because they either fail to understand prospective buyers’ needs or neglect to deliver a timely, relevant response,” explains Ferrara. “We designed Nimble Mobile to enable people to cultivate relationships and close deals more effectively by unifying critical contact records and conversation histories into a single, easy-to-access system of record that helps you make authentic connections and organize follow-up and follow-through at every stage of the deal pipeline.”

No more, if the new Nimble Mobile 3.0 app does its job properly for you.

Here’s what is new in the app:

No App Flipping

Nimble Mobile 3.0 works inside many of the apps you already use for your business. That means you don’t have to flip back and forth between Nimble and the apps you use every day when you’re on the go. It’ll work wherever the iOS Share menu is supported.

Scan Business Cards

There are plenty of apps to scan business cards you receive but few are smart enough to log that info right into your other apps. Nimble Mobile 3.0 will create a new CRM profile for a new contact by scanning the card and locating all their pertinent information.

Know Your Contacts Right Away

If you’re in another app or using your mobile browser, tap Nimble in the iOS Share menu to discover information about the people you meet. It’ll show you their social profiles, where they’re influential, their job title, and more.

Syncing

All the conversations your team has with contacts is ready right away from Nimble Mobile 3.0. The app syncs the data and conversations you or your team has with a contact. If someone is at their desk or at the office and you’re on the go, you’ll have updated records with you right away via the Nimble app.

Email Templates and Tracking

You can load in email templates to send messages fast right from Nimble Mobile 3.0. The app also allows you to track those conversations as they’re updated.

Manage Deals

The app allows users to track sales deals across several different pipelines. It also receives voice commands to add notes to a client’s record. You can also add tasks for other team members or yourself to follow-up with a contact later.

Nimble Mobile 3.0 is available on the Apple App Store right now and the company says it’ll be available for Office 365 and GSuite users on Android this Spring. The app is free to use for Nimble Business subscribers. If you’re using Nimble Contact, you’ll need to upgrade to Nimble Business to use the mobile app.