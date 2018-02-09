When Looking at the 30,000-Foot View, Don’t Miss the Details

So you’re saying to yourself, “Mark, this is a basic language joke. You replaced ‘chute’ with ‘legal’ and drew up a funny image. I could’ve done that. Pshaw.”

OK, first off, nice use of the word “pshaw.”

Secondly, yes, it’s a play on words, but I’ve never seen it before. And I suspect it’ll sell well in legal circles.

Third, this is harder to draw than you’d expect. Bodies from that angle are weird and getting the sense of weight is tricky. Never mind the papers flying out. How many should it be? What should be on them? And should they recede into the distance at all?

There. Trickier than you/I/we thought. Now, don’t we all feel better?