About Us   |   Advertise

When Looking at the 30,000-Foot View, Don’t Miss the Details

by In Humor 0
0
Shares
|
11
Print This Article
5
1
Email this Article

0
Shares
11
5
1
Email this Article Print This Article

Paralegal Business Cartoon

So you’re saying to yourself, “Mark, this is a basic language joke. You replaced ‘chute’ with ‘legal’ and drew up a funny image. I could’ve done that. Pshaw.”

OK, first off, nice use of the word “pshaw.”

Secondly, yes, it’s a play on words, but I’ve never seen it before. And I suspect it’ll sell well in legal circles.

Third, this is harder to draw than you’d expect. Bodies from that angle are weird and getting the sense of weight is tricky. Never mind the papers flying out. How many should it be? What should be on them? And should they recede into the distance at all?

There. Trickier than you/I/we thought. Now, don’t we all feel better?

Comment ▼

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2018, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap


Sign me up!
No, Thank You