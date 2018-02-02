(POLL) Have You Ever Abandoned a Business Blog?

If there’s a chance you answer “No” to this question, you’re in a very small minority.

This data is a little old but figure it’s unlikely to have changed much. According to a New York Times report, as many as 95 percent of all blogs created have been abandoned. Among millions of blogs, even 5 percent is a healthy number to stay active but what does an abandoned blog say about your business?

In this week’s poll question, we want to know whether or not you’ve ever abandoned a blog associated with your small business.

You likely started out with all the energy and commitment you bring to other aspects of your business. Perhaps you even had the dedication to post daily for the first couple weeks or months it was active but something else got in the way and soon — virtual tumbleweed were blowing across the screen.

Have you considered what impression a customer or site visitor might get if they stumble upon this site (assuming it’s still online)? What does an abandoned website tell potential customers or partners about your brand? Will an inactive blog inspire customers to do business with you, partners to reach out to you for joint projects or investors to consider giving you money?

Take a second to answer the question below and tell us a little more about your abandoned blogs in the Comments below.

