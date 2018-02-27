Teamwork Chat App Promises Better Business Collaboration – for Free!

Teamwork has rebuilt its Android and iOS chat app from the ground up so it is more responsive when users are on their mobile devices.

In rebuilding the app from scratch, Teamwork Chat has been redesigned natively with the Android and iOS ecosystem in mind. They are now twice as fast compared to the last version, and the improvements also include a quicker launch of the app and a better user experience.

A feature that might get small businesses to try the app is the price — free. The company is offering Teamwork Chat at a time when more organizations are allowing their workforces to work remotely. And for many of the employees, their mobile devices are used to come together. Although the app works more effectively as part of the company’s Teamwork Projects or Teamwork Desk solutions, it also does well as a standalone product.

Teamwork Chat App Features

With Teamwork Chat, you can initiate conversations between entire teams or individuals in your company. And no matter where you start your conversation, you can continue on a different device, be it a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop because the app is synced across all of your devices.

The app also lets you create channels to identify conversations by topics and bring in members of a team for different projects. The channels can be temporary or permanent. Once everyone is signed in, you can share images, videos, links and notes to your messages with the whole team or talk privately to individuals with direct messages.

When you want to update your team, you can use browsers, email and push notifications to make an announcement.

Chat for Small Business Collaboration

Chat is an affordable and easy to use technology small businesses can deploy as a collaboration tool. It can bring small or large groups of participants together and share different types of information without the cost of long distance phone bills. And with all these features, it is an alternative to web conferencing or it can complement conferencing solutions to continue conversations once the meeting is finalized.

With Teamwork Chat, you can access all of these features entirely for free, whether you have one or one thousand employees.

You can download the Android or iOS app now.