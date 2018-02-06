TopBuzz Offers New Business Model for Video Content Creators

If you are looking for a way to monetize the videos your small business creates, TopBuzz might be an option to consider.

The TopBuzz Creators program uses its recommendations algorithms and artificial intelligence to distribute the content of creators to targeted audiences. The company says it has partnered with leading content providers to deliver personalized news feeds, viral videos, GIFs and more.

TopBuzz Video Monetization

The monetization comes from the performance of the published content, which is similar to most other platforms. TopBuzz could end up being an alternative source of revenue for creators who have seen their YouTube channels being demonetized.

The company says the monetization it has in place provides high CPM (costs per mille – thousand) with larger audiences and more views. And the videos you create can be synced with your history posts from your YouTube and Facebook channels.

What is TopBuzz?

TopBuzz is a platform which lets creators distribute their content and allow users to read and view stories they are interested in. The algorithms it has created match your content with interested audiences in seconds, the company says.

Content providers such as CNN, USA Today, HuffPost, Mashable and internet personalities popular on other sites already use the platform.

Earnings

TopBuzz pays $0.001 per click, and it counts a click when the content has been viewed for a minimum of five seconds. So if you get a thousand views with the designated amount of time, you will get $1.00.

However, the rates for the CPM can vary depending on ad delivery, time, niche and other factors. So a video that is popular meeting all of the right targets can earn considerably more money.

TopBuzz can be used by new creators without a single video to their name or experienced creators with a library of videos. If you do happen to have a lot of content, you can import it to TopBuzz from other sites and start to monetize the videos right away.