Intermedia Unite Combines Calls, Video Conferencing and File Sharing for Business

Cloud communication provider Intermedia just announced the availability of Intermedia Unite, a new Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform specifically for small and medium sized businesses.

Unified Communications as a Service Aimed at Small Businesses

Intermedia Unite offers a phone system that also includes integrated screen sharing, video collaboration capabilities, backup and file sharing features. This announcement follows the company’s recent acquisition of AnyMeeting, a key step toward adding the video conferencing and screen sharing collaboration features to Intermedia’s existing features.

For small businesses, the benefit of using this new platform is that it offers all of these features under one umbrella. You don’t need to have separate services or providers for phone calls, video conferencing and file sharing. You can just use one platform for all of your collaboration within your organization and with your business’s partners and clients. This can lead to increased productivity for your team, since they won’t have to switch back and forth between different platforms to manage their communication. And it can also potentially save your business money over the long run, if you’re able to keep all of those services condensed into one monthly subscription.

Mark Sher, Vice President of UC, Product and Marketing said in an email to Small Business Trends, “Businesses need the freedom and tools to work wherever their work takes them. Along with partner support, Intermedia Unite equips businesses with the features they need to work efficiently, transform their businesses, and realize greater productivity and collaboration. Our new customizable platform was designed with SMBs in mind and delivers the features and user experience that they want and need most.”

Intermedia is also unveiling a selection of partner success tools designed to help Intermedia partners deliver the product to customers more seamlessly. The new tools include a new quoting service and self-service ordering. The company offers several different monthly plans depending on your business’s specific needs. You can also sign up for a free trial to try out the new features for yourself.