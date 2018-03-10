10 Ways to Stay Inspired and Grow Your Small Business

Running a successful business requires you surround yourself with constant sources of inspiration. You can be inspired by other entrepreneurs, changing up your mindset, or even stepping up your own healthy habits. Here are some tips from members of the online small business community for staying inspired and taking the next step in your small business.

Get Inspired by These Women-Owned Businesses

In honor of International Women’s Day this week, Amazon’s Day One blog took the opportunity to profile some successful women-owned businesses that utilize Amazon’s selling platforms. Check out some of the big names to get a quick dose of inspiration in this post.

Check Out This Profile in Women’s Business Leadership

Another source for inspiration, this post by Tim Kelly of Biz2Credit, includes an interview with woman business owner Jamie Clifford, along with some other insights about the general business landscape for female entrepreneurs. Read more here.

Build a Disruptive Startup with These Mindset Elements

If you want to start a business that’s truly unique and disruptive, you need to have the right mindset. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Martin Zwilling offers some important mindset elements you’ll need. BizSugar members also shared commentary on the post in their community.

Take These Steps to Create a Healthier Workplace

No matter what type of business you run, creating healthy habits for you and your entire team is a must. A healthy team is more likely to show up regularly and actually be productive. So take a look at these tips from Joe Hessert on the CorpNet blog to create a healthier workplace.

Pick the Best Domain Name for Your Business

A domain name for your business’s website can serve as sort of a first impression for customers. A memorable domain name can also make it easy for customers to do business with you again and again. Ivan Widjaya explains these benefits and more, along with some tips, in a recent Biz Penguin post.

Learn These Important Social Media Terms

If you’re going to use social media to market your business online, it’s important to understand the lingo. There are lots of common terms used when talking about social media that might seem confusing to those unfamiliar with the platforms. Check out some of the essentials in this post on Susan Solovic’s blog by Lindsay Dicks.

Consider the Best Email Apps for iPhone

Pretty much every modern entrepreneur is able to access their email on a phone or mobile device. There are tons of different apps available to give you that access. For iPhone users, a recent Process Street post by Adam Henshall lists some of the top options currently available.

Learn How to Deal with a Bully at Work

No one wants to have to deal with a bully, especially at work. But no matter where you work or what kind of business you’re in, you might find yourself in such a situation with a partner, client or competitor. Learn how to deal with them in a recent Corporate Coach Group post by Chris Farmer. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post.

Boost Your Small Business Marketing with Illustrations

If you’re looking for a way to make your visual marketing content really stand out, you might consider going a little old school with some custom illustrations. This design element can give your marketing a personal and unique spin, according to a recent Crowdspring post by Arielle Kimbarovsky.

Overcome These Obstacles When Using Social Media Globally

Social media offers marketers a unique opportunity to quickly reach potential customers on a global scale. However, there are some challenges that go along with growing globally so quickly. You can learn more by reading a recent Social Media HQ post by Nate Vickery.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]