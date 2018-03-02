About Us   |   Advertise

Small Business Tax Secrets Revealed: Learn More with this Updated Expert Advice

Announcements
2018 Small Business Tax Deductions Revealed: Learn More with this Updated Expert Advice

With income tax season approaching, it’s time to make sure you’re up to date with tax deductions permitted by the IRS and those putting your business in hot water.

So before you fire up that tax filing software or go to meet with your tax adviser, be sure to read the freshly updated tax information below.

2018 Small Business Tax Deductions

While some things are the same, others have either changed or are about to thanks to new legislation. We’ve teamed up with Small Business Trends tax columnist Barbara Weltman to provide you with the latest.

There are some perfectly acceptable tax deductions you can claim for your small business including:

  • Salaries and wages
  • Costs for contract labor
  • Depreciation
  • Rent on your business property

And others may be expenses but cannot be claimed as deductions without raising the ire of tax examiners:

  • Clothing for work
  • Travel to and from the office
  • Gifts to customers, business associates and vendors
  • Fines and penalties

What’s more, changes in the newly passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act mean changes in allowable deductions come thee 2018 tax year. But They’re probably things you should know about now for your planning throughout the year.

Will you still be able to deduct reimbursements for employees’ commuting costs, reimbursements for employee relocation costs or entertainment costs — like taking a client to a theatrical or sporting event? Don’t miss these updated articles to find out!

Barbara is an author, attorney and tax expert who serves as a professional advocate for small businesses. She publishes a monthly newsletter, “Big Ideas for Small  Business” and is writer of 25 books, including the popular “J.K. Lasser’s Small Business Taxes” and “J.K. Lasser’s 1001 Deductions & Tax Breaks.”  

Read her updated versions of the articles Top 20 Tax Deductions for Small Business and Perfectly Legitimate Business Expenses You Can’t Deduct here at Small Business Trends.

Photo via Shutterstock

Shawn Hessinger - Editor

Shawn Hessinger Shawn Hessinger is the Executive Editor for Small Business Trends. A professional journalist with more than a decade of experience in the traditional newspaper business, he has another 10 years of experience in digital media for trade publications and news sites. Shawn has served as a beat reporter, columnist, editorial writer, bureau chief and eventually managing editor with responsibility for nine weekly newspapers, the Berks Mont Newspapers.

One Reaction

  1. Robert Brady
    March 2, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    The changes for 2018 are on top of my current dreading list. It’s going to make things so much more complicated for me.

    Reply

© Copyright 2003 - 2018, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
