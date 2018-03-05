Job Seekers Can Now Apply to Your Facebook Job Posting Right from the Site

Job seekers can now use Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) to search and apply at local businesses directly on the site in more than 40 countries around the world. This gives small businesses a whole new way to recruit talent.

Advertisement

Job Seekers Can Now Apply to Jobs on Facebook

When Facebook allowed job postings on its site in February of 2017, it was limited to the US and Canada. But with 70 million businesses on Facebook already using the platform to connect with potential employees, making it official globally was the next natural step.

Local businesses are primarily made up of small firms, and they employ more than half of the working population in the US. This percentage is similarly high in other countries as well. Bringing together both sides on Facebook provides a forum for more open communications to find the right fit.

To illustrate this, Facebook highlighted the experiences of several businesses in its newsroom announcement. In one instantce, Benjamin Hammel, operations manager at Sky Zone, an indoor trampoline park in Illinois, said, “We had more of the right type of candidate apply through Facebook… It was also much easier to look through applications on Facebook, and I think it was easier for candidates to complete job postings.” Sky Zone filled 11 positions after receiving more than 200 applications through the social network.

If You are a Business

You can create job posts from your page with details about what you are offering and what you are looking for in a candidate. The post will then appear in News Feed, Marketplace, business page, and jobs dashboard. The post can also be boosted so you can reach candidates best suited for the position.

When applicants respond, you can communicate with them, schedule interviews, and send automated reminders directly by using Messenger.

Separating Your Personal and Professional Profiles

One of the challenges for applicants on social media is the content on personal profiles. Businesses now look at social media accounts to vet their potential employees. And having your personal and professional profile on one site might provide more information than you would prefer to share.

It is important for job seekers to remember they have options when it comes to the privacy settings of their social media pages. And by separating professional and personal pages and implementing the right privacy settings, they can avoid an embarrassing picture from landing in the HR department.

It’s a good tip for small businesses to remember too when using the site. Keep personal and professional content separate.