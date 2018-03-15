Top 10 All in One Printers for Small Businesses

A good all-in-one printer can provide a small business with a simple way to print out hard copies of documents, scan receipts and other important items to keep digital records, and even communicate with others via fax.

Even with more and more businesses cutting down on paper usage, these devices offer enough functionality to be worth the investment for a lot of small businesses. But nearly two-thirds of small businesses don’t have any idea what they spend on printing related costs. So choosing a great printer that works for your needs and can keep costs down should be a top priority.

Which is the Best All in One Printer for Small Business?

While every business is going to have its own particular needs and budget to work with, here are some top options from different brands and price points that might work for your small business.

Brother MFC-J6935DW

This Brother model allows offices to print for less than a cent per page for black and white, with color printing also available. It has a 500-sheet capacity, so it’s likely best for group offices rather than a single person working from home. It also includes wireless connectivity and retails for about $350.

HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 All-in-One Printer

A printing option that’s best for low-volume printing, this HP all-in-one offers great print quality in both color and black and white, along with decent printing speeds. It’s not quite as cost effective per page as higher volume models, but the retail price is just about $100.

Dell Smart Multifunction Printer – S2815dn

This monochrome multifunction printer from Dell offers several features built for efficiency, including the ability to print directly from Microsoft SharePoint. In addition, it offers a low cost-per-page for high volume printing jobs and retails for between $200 and $350.

WorkCentre 3215 Monochrome All-in-One Printer

This Xerox printer is a solid option for offices that need quality resolution and fast printing. It includes built-in wifi, two-sided printing and can print up to 27 pages per minute. It retails for about $130.

Lexmark CX317dn

This multifunction laser printer from Lexmark is made for small and medium sized businesses. It comes with mobile printing, professional color matching and a color display for easy navigating. For about $400, it prints up to 25 pages per minute.

Ricoh SP 150

This Ricoh printer series is a budget friendly option that only prints in black and white. It prints quickly and is space efficient. There are a few different size options available that also come with Android and iPhone apps for easy mobile connectivity.

Samsung CLX-3175FN

This Samsung multifunction printer is packed full of advanced features that let you print in color, different finishes, and on both sides of the page. It also comes with a compact design to work for offices of any size.

HP Laserjet Pro M227fdw

A mono laser printer from HP, this model is space efficient, but still able to print high volume jobs. It doesn’t include color printing, so it’s only for the most basic jobs, with a relatively low cost per page.

Canon Pixma TS9120 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One

This Canon printer retails for just about $100, so it’s an affordable option for home offices or workplaces that don’t process a high volume of printing jobs. Some of the features include bluetooth and cloud printing options, along with a compact design and different color options so it’s sure to fit into any well-designed workspace.

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4740

An all-in-one printer from Epson that includes two trays and a 500-sheet capacity, this model is best for busy offices that are in need of versatility with their printing jobs. It includes two-sided printing, high quality color options and touchscreen navigation for about $300 retail price.