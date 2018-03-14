Best 8 Airlines for Business Class, Your Must-See Guide

If you are looking for a relaxing flight offering good amenities and a comfortable experience without the exorbitant expense of a first class ticket, it makes sense to travel in business class.

With pre-flight drinks, meals served with knives and forks and fully flat-bed seats, traveling business class means you can enjoy a comfortable flight and arrive at your destination refreshed and ready to go.

Best Business Class Airlines

If you’re deliberating about which airline offers the best value to business class travelers, take a look at the following best business class airlines flying today.

American Airlines

American Airlines offers business class customers what the company hails as the largest business class seats on a U.S. airline. Seats are a whopping 27.7 inches wide and 79 inches long when reclined to a flat position.

The airline also provides its business class customers with 18-inch entertainment screens. These screens are loaded with AC and USB plugs, as well as around 300 movies, meaning whether you’re want to spend the flight productively working on your laptop or kick back and watch the latest blockbuster, you can do either comfortably on a business class flight with American Airlines.

Business class tickets with their five-star service are available on American Airlines’ shorter international flights under 3,000 miles.

Delta

In 2016, Delta announced it was creating the first ‘all-suite business class’ in the industry. This means if you yearn for privacy and seclusion during a business class flight, you can enjoy a seat that is fully enclosed — with its own door!

You can also enjoy a high-res 18-inch screen on a Delta flight, with a USB port and universal power outlet for each seat. With luxury bedding and sleep suites on some transpacific flights, you can enjoy some valuable shut-eye in a Delta business class cabin.

Delta business class flights — a.k.a. Delta One — are available on long-haul international flights and on select long-haul domestic flights too.

Qatar Airlines

Qatar Airlines business class customers can enjoy lying back on fully flat beds. The airline’s signature feature is its 180-degree flatbed seats with foot rests, 8 in-seat massage settings and in-seat power supply, meaning you will arrive at your destination fully revitalized and relaxed.

Qatar also provides touch-screen in-flight entertainment on 15.4-inch monitors. Business class travelers can also enjoy the airline’s free dine-on-demand or a la carte menu. Qatar’s business class flights are competitively priced.

United

You can stretch out and relax during business class flights with United, which are available between the U.S. and Latin America or the Caribbean. Wave goodbye to standing in line at the airport. With United you can cruise through airports with Premier Access benefits.

On board, you can relax as you fly to your business destination in a comfortable leather chair with a six-way adjustable headrest and padded articulating seat cushion. United business class flights also feature an in-arm tablet or laptop slot and a flip-up mobile device holder. A universal AC power plug is also available to charge your devices throughout the flight.

You can also stay connected while traveling on United with WiFi available for purchase on most flights.

British Airways

British Airways business class flights, known as Club World, allow business class travelers to fly as if you are taking — in the airline’s own words — “your own private jet.” The direct flights between New York’s JFK and London City airport feature 32 spacious seats with fully flat beds.

These long-haul flights offer on-board mobile data connectivity and pre-clearance of US immigration on flights to New York — meaning you don’t have to waste valuable time getting through immigration control at the airport.

On British Airways Club World flights, you can also benefit from getting your own personal iPad, featuring the latest movies and television programs. UK, EU and US power sockets for laptops and other devices are also provided on British Airways business class flights.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines provide comfortable business class options on a number of international long-haul flights. The airline’s new business class seats offer two seating positions designed for optimum comfort. The Lazy Z position ensures you are sitting centered and balanced, while the Sundeck position is perfect for lounging and stretching out.

You can also change the seat into a fully-flat bed with a cushioned headboard for some well-needed sleep on your business flight. Devices can be used and charged on Singapore Airlines business flights with eXport, HDMI and USB ports. You can reserve your meal up to 24-hours before your flight to ensure you’re well fed when you arrive at that important business meeting.

Lufthansa

With lounge access, priority boarding at the airport, increased free baggage allowances and exclusive in-flight meals, choosing a Lufthansa business class flight will ensure you’re well rested and relaxed when you reach your destination.

Business class passengers can enjoy high-quality cuisine recommended by top chefs on board a Lufthansa business class flight. A large selection of entertainment is also available during the flight to help you relax and reach your destination refreshed.

Business class flights are available on short overnight, short and medium-haul routes and long-haul routes on Lufthansa.

Emirates

With a modern A380 Onboard Lounge, you can even network and do business on an Emirates business class flight. Alternatively, if you want to relax or spend the flight productively on work, you can sit back in a relaxing seat with LED mood lighting.

Emirates 78-inch long business seats are patterned after the seating of modern sports cars, creating what the airline says is an inspiring environment to relax, work or play during an Emirates business class flight. With in-seat power for your laptop or other devices, you can send emails, update spreadsheets or write your presentation during an ultra-comfortable business class flight with Emirates.