Las Vegas is the Top City where Baby Boomers are Looking for Work at Small Businesses

If you think the edge your small business requires can be found by hiring a millennial, think again.

You may find more experience will right the ship. You can find this with Baby Boomers. And Indeed.com says Baby Boomers are actively looking to work for a small business all across the country.

Indeed scoured its site of job listings and user profiles to find the top cities in the U.S. where Baby Boomers are most often looking to work for a small business.

“Whether it be by personal choice or the rising cost of living in the US, baby boomers are working longer and putting off retirement for a number of reasons. Because this group of workers is still searching for jobs and looking to stay employed, baby boomers are still very much an important part of our workforce,” says Paul Wolfe, Indeed Senior Vice President and head of HR for the job site.

The top city right now where Boomers are looking to work for a small business is Las Vegas. Memphis, Tennessee and Riverside, California, round out the top three cities on the list.

This is the first time Vegas has made the Indeed list. Wolfe says other cities are new to the top 10 list too, including Miami, Washington DC, and Milwaukee.

“Our data indicates that baby boomers are looking for roles with small businesses all over the country. We find it interesting to see Las Vegas rise to the top of this list of cities where this age group is looking for work in small businesses,” Wolfe says.

Small Businesses: Best Cities for Hiring Baby Boomers

In order, the top 10 cities where Baby Boomers are most looking to work for small businesses are:

Las Vegas Memphis, TN Riverside, CA Milwaukee, WI Jacksonville, FL Washington DC San Antonio, TX Virginia Beach, VA Austin, TX Miami, FL