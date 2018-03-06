5 Best iPhone Data Recovery Software Products for Small Businesses

Every day you get up and turn on your iPhone, you run the risk of losing some or all of your data.

Water damage, theft or even an upgrade gone wrong can take it all in a flash. If you rely on your iPhone to get you through your business day, any loss of data for any amount of time can be a disaster.

Best iPhone Data Recovery Software

Here’s a list of the best iPhone data recovery software products for small businesses. All are reliable with good support and other features you need.

Aiseesoft FoneLab

This full-featured iPhone data recovery product will retrieve 19 different types of files. There’s also the ability to get data back from 8 other types of iOS devices. A simple interface is one of the big bonuses here.

There’s also a very fast data scan and the recovery speed is excellent. One of the other things that separates this version from others is the fact you can run this on both Windows and Mac OS. You can look through a variety of different sources like iPhone, iTunes and iCloud backup before you decide what to recover.

Other things in the app’s favor include the fact it is compatible with iOS 10. There are also four recovery modes so you can find data quickly. This one also covers all of the big reasons for lost files including jailbreak, iOS upgrade and factory reset.

Aiseesoft FoneLab is reasonably priced compared to some of the competition. The price is $48 for the PC version of the app and $54 for the version on Mac.

SynciOS iOS

The app lets you store the software on your laptop and backup files directly there. It is available with versions for PC or Mac but software is incompatible with Mac systems. SynciOS works with iPhone 6 Plus and all other models going back to the iPhone 3GS.

There’s customer support through email instead of a phone number. However, the developer does promise free ongoing technical support. The software is free, so you can’t ignore this bargain. An alternate version is available for $35, probably with extra features.

iMobie PhoneRescue

Developers claim iMobie can restore twenty two different types of data, putting it head and shoulders above the competition, at almost double the average.

The iOS data recovery system does share some features with other similar systems. You can export data to your laptop or desktop or, if you’ve lost the device, extract backup files from your iTunes backup batch. Make sure to have your Apple ID passcode on hand in case the files are encrypted.

The software can recover data from third party apps and files even if the iPhone was lost, damaged or even unsuccessfully upgraded.

On the downside, it can’t put recovered files back into an iOS device — at least for now.

The developer offers a free download and a trial version. Plans start at $50 dollars.

Tipard iOS Data Recovery

Tipard iOS Data Recovery has an interesting difference when you’re looking to recover iPhone, iPad and iPod data and files. With this application, you can choose only those files you want to recover. It’s a simple alternative and all you need to do is plug your phone in to get started. Everything is done automatically and there’s nothing to configure before using the software.

The product has been updated and the website states you can recover data from iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Cost is $36.00 from the website.

iSkysoft iPhone Data Recovery for Mac

A professional tool with some distinct advantages for the small business user, the software works with a variety of devices like CF cards, SD cards and a host of other memory devices . Since this is a business-class application with enterprise scale features, developers want you to contact them to get a price quote.