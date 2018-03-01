10 Best Language Learning Software Choices for Small Business Travelers

If you travel a lot for business, you could potentially benefit from learning another language or two. There are plenty of language learning software programs out there that provide lessons and translation information to help you pick up key phrases and concepts.

Advertisement

Best Language Learning Software

If you’re interested in becoming fluent or at least serviceable in another language, here are some of the best language learning software options to consider.

Rosetta Stone

Perhaps the most popular language software program available, Rosetta Stone offers language learning solutions specifically for businesses. It includes speech recognition, reporting, mobile apps and even a live tutoring option. You can request custom pricing for your organization on the company’s website.

Duolingo

If you’re looking for a free solution, Duolingo is a mobile app that utilizes gamification to teach various languages. You can use it to learn Spanish, French, German, Italian and a small handful of others. It’s currently available for iOS, Android and Windows Phone.

Living Language

Living Language offers specialty courses aimed at helping people learn specific aspects of various languages. For example, you can take a course specifically about business terms in a particular language. The company currently has courses in more than 20 languages, with pricing starting at $15 per month.

Yabla

Yabla utilizes immersive video content with smart subtitle technology to help you learn languages. Currently offering options for English, Chinese, Spanish, German, French and Italian, the offering costs $9.95 per month and includes a mobile app as well.

Fluenz

Fluenz offers language learning options for individuals as well as whole organizations. So if needed, you can get your entire team learning a new language with the company’s online and mobile options. Pricing for each software package varies depending on the language and type of offering, with most coming in at around $300.

Babbel

Babbel offers a software program and apps that feature bite-sized lessons so you can learn at your own pace. The company offers programs in 14 different languages, including Spanish, French, Dutch, Russian, and Turkish. Pricing starts at $6.95 per month if you commit to an annual plan.

Linguotica

An online learning academy, Linguotica includes personalized learning sessions and tests aimed at helping you learn the most applicable vocabulary and phrases in your language of choice. A premium subscription costs $19.99 per month. And there’s also a weeklong free trial available.

Memrise

Memrise is an app and software platform that provides language learning options in different programs that range in difficulty and subject matter. So you can start off with Introduction to Japanese and work your way up to more specialty courses. There are some free games and options available, with premium options available for $4.90 per month.

Pimsleur

Pimsleur is a learning platform that offers 30-minute sessions each day that you can access right on your mobile device. With more than 50 language options available, software lessons start at $150. You can also get one lesson for free.

Google Translate

While most of these options are built to teach you actual conversation skills in another language, Google Translate is an app that is more useful for quick translations. You can use it to learn specific vocabulary words or keep it pulled up on your phone while you travel so you can quickly translate phrases you don’t recognize. It’s available for free online and on mobile devices.