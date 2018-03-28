Best 10 Meditation Apps for Stressed Out Entrepreneurs

According to a recent survey, more than three quarters of small business owners feel the effects of burnout in their everyday work lives.

One way to fight that sense of burnout is to meditate regularly. If you’re not sure where to start with meditation, there are plenty of mobile apps out there that can guide you. Here are 10 of them to consider.

Best Meditation Apps

Headspace

Headspace is a free app offering daily guided meditation prompts you can fit into your busy schedule. It also offers a platform specifically for businesses seeking to help their employees de-stress as well. Big names like Google and LinkedIn have made use of it in order to create healthier and happier workplaces.

Calm

Calm is another free app offering guided meditation as well as sleep stories and white noise options for those who need help falling asleep. For business owners, getting on a regular sleep schedule can make a major difference in health and productivity at work.

Insight Timer

Fitting meditation into your busy schedule might not seem feasible for some business owners. But Insight Timer is a free app giving users the ability to choose exactly how long they want to meditate. So if you only have 10 minutes to spare at the end of your lunch break, you can easily use the time for a guided session.

Aura

Aura offers even shorter meditation options, with 3 minute guided micro-sessions created specifically to relieve stress and anxiety. The free app is available for both iOS and Android and offers in-app purchases as well.

Stop, Breathe & Think

Stop, Breathe & Think offers guided meditation sessions as well as other activities aimed at generally increasing mindfulness. The platform also offers a Slack option aimed at helping groups achieve mindfulness together.

Timeless Meditation

Timeless Meditation allows you to choose the amount of time you want to meditate for and then track your time and mindfulness goals, a feature likely to appeal to entrepreneurs who are constantly striving for improvement and tracking results.

Omvana

Omvana offers a huge variety of guided meditation sessions all aimed at various goals. You can find sessions to help you improve focus, relieve stress, get better sleep and more.

Trixie

Trixie brands itself as a “personal meditation coach.” The app uses artificial intelligence to learn your habits and preferences so it can suggest the guided sessions most likely to appeal to you at any given time. The app offers free sessions, with more available for a paid subscription starting at $4.99 per month.

Oak

Oak is a meditation app with guided sessions specifically aimed at practicing mindful breathing techniques. You can choose sessions of different times starting at 10 minutes. And you may even learn some breathing techniques handy throughout the work day when you get an important email or are about to give a presentation.

MindFi

This meditation app is created specifically for busy humans. MindFi sessions are made for you to listen to during lunch, your commute, or other brief moments you have during the day. It also offers sessions specifically for improving focus and productivity.