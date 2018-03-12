Looking for the Best Note Taking App? Try These 7 Picks for Small Business Users

You don’t always have a Post-IT note handy, but the chances are you’ve always got your smartphone by your side or laptop close by. Being able to jot down notes, flag important emails, record audio, create checklists and even collaborate lowers the stress level with a note taking app. Here’s a few top choices for small business users.

Best Note Taking App for Small Business

Evernote

This is an industry leader for a reason. Evernote provides 60 MB of free storage per month. One of the only downsides is the fact there’s a maximum file upload of 50 MB. Still when you’re looking for the best note taking app, innovation is a deciding factor. The new Spaces feature in Evernote Business lets team members have combined access on all current campaign ideas.

You can get this app for free or choose the Plus plan for $46.99 yearly. The Premium version will set you back $89.99 annually. There’s a Business plan for $12 per employee on a monthly basis. Download the free trial here.

OneNote

Simplicity is always best when it comes to notetaking apps. In fact, industry insiders say this is the only one that challenges Evernote’s supremacy in the field. There’s 1TB of online storage included here and your small business gets access to Office applications. If you’re a small business that already uses Office, the interface is going to be familiar.

On the other side of the coin, some of the features require you use their OneDrive cloud. You can get OneNote on Windows, Mac and the Web as well as mobile devices.

You’ll need a Microsoft account to get started.

Simplenote

Available for iOS, Windows, Linux, Android, Mac and on the Web, Simplenote allows you to see versions of previous notes. There is an easy-to-use slider that lets you see notes from before. The feature is great for clarifying points that were made and need to be revisited.

The instant search feature allows you to find ideas you thought you might never see again. These lists are updated instantly. Creating your free account is quick and easy.

Dropbox Paper

If your small business team works online, chances are you already have a Dropbox account. That makes it easier to check out Dropbox Paper. This app allows people to chat in real time while they’re editing a document. Keep an eye on everything your team is doing with this simple app.

It’s available on iPhone, iPad, Android and the web.

Google Keep

This app is designed for photos, lists and short notes. It’s good for reminders and quick thoughts but not so good for the big points from a big meeting. It is available on Android, the web and iOS. And the app is simple, effective and free. Download the it here.

Ulysses

Although this one is built specifically for writers, it’s useful for small business people who do their own marketing. Ulysses builds on the features you’d expect to get from a traditional word processor. It’s simple. The library places everything you write in one spot. There’s no need for Save dialogs or the kind of Finder searches that can waste your time and interrupt your train of thought.

The markdown text editor makes it great for writing on iOS and macOS and the flexibility and features are good for putting together work bulletins or a newsletter.

You get a 14 day free trial. After that, you’ll need a subscription at $4.99 monthly or $39.99 yearly.

Quip

Quip joined with Salesforce in 2016. The app is available on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows and on the web and has some great note taking features built right in. Small businesses can get documents, spreadsheets, tasks, lists and @mentions in one space. The Live Apps for Quip include polls, calendars and process bars.

If you’re looking for a pedigree here, co-founder Bret Taylor is responsible for Google Maps and even Facebook’s “like” button. The other founder, Kevin Gibbs, brought the Google App Engine to market.

Pricing starts at $30 per month for a team of five.