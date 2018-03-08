Top 10 Screen Capture Software Products for Small Businesses

Screenshots are an effective way to capture and illustrate your small business documents and share them with colleagues or clients. Sending a screenshot of online material is a quick and cost-effective way to share important business communications and concepts quickly.

Best Screen Capture Software

Here are 10 of the best screen capture software options for small businesses.

Thumbalizr

Thumbalizr allows you to grab a webpage and then enables you to select the image size you want to download. The sizes range from 150 to 1280 pixels wide. You can then save the image as a PNG file. Users can start with a free account and upgrade any time.

Snagit

Snagit is easy-to-use screen capture software allowing you to capture images, video games, video clips and color values. The software also has a number of editing features and is backed up with ample support. Snagit costs around $50.

FastStone

FastStone is a powerful and lightweight screen capture tool and screen video recorder. Your small business can capture and annotate anything on the screen. You can also record all screen activities, including speech and mouse movements. FastStone costs $19.95 for a lifetime license.

FullShot

If you’re looking for sharp screenshots, FullShot allows you to capture screenshots with sharp image quality. You can capture screenshots through five options with FullShot — Screen captures, Window captures, Object captures, Region captures and Document captures. FullShot’s standard package costs $49.99.

ScreenHunter Pro

ScreenHunter Pro is useful software if you want to add text and other features to screenshots for reports, presentations and slideshows. This all-in-one and easy-to-use screen capture and recorder tool can be downloaded for free.

Gadwin

Gadwin allows you to create a screenshot that’s suitable for printing or saving. Gadwin PrintScreen Professional offers advanced image editing and annotation utility. Gadwin’s capture utility is free.

Easy Screen Capture

If you are nervous and unsure about how to use screenshot software, Easy Screen Capture provides tutorials and email support to make the software easy to use. Though Easy Screen only offers the basics and lacks a video capture feature. Easy Screen Capture is free to download.

CaptureWiz Pro

With CaptureWiz Pro you can capture still and moving images in a variety of formats, including images from videogames. Help and support is offered via email. You can download CaptureWiiz Pro for free.

Ashampoo Snap

Ashampoo Snap allows you to capture an entire webpage. You can also take multiple screenshots and set the time interval you require. It also includes tools for annotating your screenshots. Ashampoo Snap costs $19.99.

HyperSnap

If you are wanting efficient and easy-to-use screenshot software to create projects such as training manuals and insightful papers, HyperSnap could be the right tool for you. You can download a version of HyperSnap for free.