Screen recording software enables you to take a digital recording of the contents of a computer screen. Whether it’s making compelling video tutorials, marketing your business to customers online, or capturing the desktop activity of employees so you can see how efficiently your staff are interacting with customers and using technology, screen recording software is a vital tool for small businesses.

Best Screen Recording Software

Take a look at the following 10 best screen recording software tools for your small business.

iSpring Free Cam

What’s great about the iSpring Free Cam is that it’s, well, free! This easy-to-use screen recorder has a built-in video and audio editor. You can create screencasts and make the videos look professional with ease. Furthermore, despite being free, iSpring doesn’t have ads and doesn’t come with watermarks.

Snagit

Snagit is a software app used for screen recording and screen capture. With this innovative software, you can record parts of your screen that need emphasizing and share with colleagues or clients.

With Snagit you can set a professional tone for your communications with ease. Snagit charges a one-time purchase fee of $49.95 for screen recording software that can be installed on two devices.

DVDVideoSoft Free Screen Video Recorder

This is another free screen video recorder allowing you to record the activity on your screen. You can either save the recordings to MP4 files or print them directly from the program window. With the Free Screen Video Recorder, you can capture multiple objects and windows including multi-level menus.

CamStudio

CamStudio allows you to produce a screen-in-screen video. With a built-in SWF Producer, this video recording software also allows you to convert AVI format into Flash. You can download the CamStudio desktop screen recording software for free.

Ezvid

Ezvid is a comprehensive and fun screen recording and editing software tool for Windows. Videos created with Ezvid are shared in high resolution. You can make changes to the videos with the editing tool, including changing the speed, rearranging the footage, adding image slides and much more.

What’s more, Ezvid is free to download.

Camtasia

Camtasia is an all-in-one, easy-to-use screen recording and editing software allowing you to create professional and compelling videos without being an expert. With Camtasia, you can record anything on your screen and then add images, audio and even PowerPoint presentations. You can also give your videos a polish by adding highlights, animation, titles, transitions and more.

Camtasia doesn’t come cheap however, costing $199.00 for a single user license.

Apowersoft Free Online Screen Recorder

Apowersoft is a in-browser screen recorder that, despite being free, has no time limits for use or watermarks. You can record your whole screen or select specific areas with this screen recording software, which is ideal if you are recording a clip for YouTube and don’t want to have to rely on a video editor in order to resize it.

FlashBack Pro

FlashBack Pro is a lightweight screen recorder. You can record anything on your screen, including Skype calls and webcam. FlashBack Pro enables you to create demos and tutorials, striking presentations and professional blog videos. You can share your videos online or in any format.

A FlasBack Pro Business License costs $99 and covers a lifetime of use.

Skype for Business

Skype for Business provides a series of powerful collaboration tools, one of which is screen recording. With Skype for Business, you can record your Skype business meetings and presentations. You can then access and share the recordings with colleagues and clients with ease.

TinyTake

TinyTake is a fast way to screen capture, record videos and share them, all for free. This screen recording software is available with Microsoft Windows and Mac. You can add comments to your videos and share them with others within minutes with TinyTake.