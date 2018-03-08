Top 7 Tax Filing Software Products for Small Business Owners

Filing tax returns can be a time-consuming and complex task. Tax filing software enables you to accurately and quickly file tax returns meaning you can spend more time doing what you do best — running your own business.

Best Tax Filing Software

Take a look at the following best tax filing software products for small business owners.

H&R Block

With H&R Block, you can file taxes online from any device. Users have the option of having their return checked for free by a tax professional before they file, to ensure accuracy and help them get the maximum refund.

You can import the data from your W-2 or other leading software, eliminating the need to redo data entry. With this software, you can file your tax return directly to the IRS through an encrypted and secure program. Furthermore, if you file your federal tax with H&R Block, you can add some or all your refund to an Amazon.com gift card.

H&R Block’s self-employed online tax filing costs $74.99 plus $36.99 per state filed.

TurboTax

TurboTax is an easy-to-use tax filing software, which has free federal and state filing options for 1040EZ and 1040A filers. Tax returns are filed with 100% accuracy. You can also benefit from live tax advice from a CPA or enrolled agent about your unique tax situation. One stand-out feature is that you can prepare taxes from multiple businesses in one place.

TurboTax provides a final review of your return with a CPA or enrolled agent, giving you total peace of mind. TurboTax Business costs $169.99, and has five free federal e-files included.

TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer is full of great features, including guaranteeing the maximum refund you are entitled to, and, if you don’t receive the maximum refund, TaxSlayer will refund you the applicable TaxSlayer purchase price paid. TaxSlayer also offers the option to deduct your TaxSlayer filing fees directly from your federal tax refund.

You can prepare and e-file your taxes on the go from any laptop or mobile device. TaxSlayer’s self-employed tax filing software costs an inexpensive $40. The Premium option costs $35 and includes VIP support and Tax Pro.

Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax provides fast, accurate, easy and secure online tax filing software, which is backed by Liberty Tax’s award-winning support available through chat, email, social media or in-person at Liberty Tax’s 4000+ locations.

The system allows you to decide which aspects of a return you would like to work on. Taxes can be filed in as little as 15 minutes and 100% accuracy is guaranteed as Liberty Tax double checks every calculation, meaning you can file with confidence. Liberty Tax’s Premium Tax Filer costs $70.

TaxAct

Costing $44.95, TaxAct’s inexpensive freelance edition is ideal for small business owners, freelancers and contractors. It allows you to file one federal tax return and each e-file state tax return will cost an additional $37.00.

TaxAct guarantees a maximum refund and carries a $100,000 accuracy guarantee. TaxAct provides seven years of access to your return. It also provides free technical phone support if you require it.

e.smart Tax

The e.smart Tax’s Premium tax filing software package is available for an affordable $58.95. It enables small business owners to prepare and e-file their 1040 forms without any hassle. The system is backed by the professional tax advice of e.smart’s tax professionals and provides a 100% accuracy guarantee.

You can import your W-2 information with the press of a button, as well as last year’s return. The software checks this information for hundreds of credits and deductions to get you the biggest refund. With itemized deductions, e.smart makes sure you get the highest amount available. You can even get credit for your loved ones with this tax filing software.

Free Tax USA

Free Tax USA provides free e-filing of your federal tax returns straight to the IRS. State tax returns cost $12.95. Free Tax USA’s Advanced product option is suitable for small businesses looking for a free tax filing solution.

The Deluxe product has more features, including audit assist protection giving you peace of mind by having a tax specialist help you through your tax return. The product also offers Live Chat with Priority Support, which enables you to jump to the front of the support queue. This additional assistance costs just $6.99.

When it comes to the arduous, complicated and time-consuming task of preparing and filing tax returns, investing in tax software like the ones mentioned above, will help you file your tax return with confidence and at a fraction of the cost of a CPA or other tax professional.