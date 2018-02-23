Small Businesses May be Getting 5G from Chinese Firms Beating U.S. Carriers to Market

Huawei, a massive Chinese tech corporation, is making major progress in its race to implement next-generation networks known as 5G, Reuters reported Friday.

It’s China vs USA in 5G Mobile Internet

The company is working with telecommunications operators in countries throughout Asia and Europe, potentially portending that China will beat out America in being the first with full-scale 5G wireless connectivity. Another Chinese firm, ZTE, which is fairly similar to Huawei, is also making a huge push for the advanced technology by reportedly fundraising billions of dollars for its like-minded goals for a 5G infrastructure.

The apparent international embrace of Huawei comes after the highest U.S. intelligence officials, as well as lawmakers, collectively warned against the two aforementioned Chinese companies.

“We’re deeply concerned about the risks of allowing any company or entity that is beholden to foreign governments that don’t share our values to gain positions of power inside our telecommunications networks,” FBI Director Chris Wray testified during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing earlier in the month, according to CNBC. “That provides the capacity to exert pressure or control over our telecommunications infrastructure. It provides the capacity to maliciously modify or steal information. And it provides the capacity to conduct undetected espionage.”

ZTE later responded to the dire concerns expressed by the officials with defensiveness, but also a promise that it always adheres “to all applicable laws and regulations of the United States.”

Legislators also voiced national security concerns specifically to AT&T, a U.S.-based tech company trying to develop and execute 5G networks in America, over its commercial ties to Huawei.

