If I remember correctly I lifted “defy expectations” and “drive innovation” off the blurb section on the back of some business advice book.

I mean, I guess they’re good things to say/do, but they also read a little hollow or undefined to me. I could defy expectations by wearing a gorilla suit to work. I could drive innovation that no one wants.

In any case, they‘re phrases that needed to be knocked down a peg, and I enjoy doing that.