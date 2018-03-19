13 Creative Ways to Let the World Know About Your New Job Opening

Finding potential job seekers can feel like a hopeless task. No matter where you put up your job posting, it just doesn’t seem to turn out the caliber of candidates that you are looking for. While your efforts are in the right place, the results can be fruitless unless you incorporate some new innovative ways to attract job seekers and catch their attention. That’s why we asked 13 entrepreneurs from Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) the following:

“What is a creative way to share a new job opening at your company?”

Creative Ways to Share New Job Openings

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

1. Post Videos on Social Media

“I like the idea of opening up a job search to those who truly love your company. If they are following you on social media, odds are, they appreciate your work. Hiring people that are passionate about what you do before they’re hired only makes your team that much stronger.” ~ Colbey Pfund, LFNT Distribution

2. Share a Little Profit

“The lifeblood of every company is sales, and every position imaginable should start with a solid foundation of selling your product or service. If I am hiring any new position, then I am utilizing my existing team as my talent scouts, and I will also share profits from the new hire’s position with the person who helped find the newbie. This keeps everyone on a constant lookout for new superstars.” ~ Jason Criddle, Jason Criddle and Associates

3. Tell Your Story

“Instagram allows you to create stories using videos and photos that you can share with your followers. Using this social media channel, you can give followers an update on available jobs and offer a bird’s-eye view into your culture and the people who work there. The more creative, the better it will be received by potential employees. Don’t forget to include a link to your jobs page or listing.” ~ Blair Thomas, eMerchantBroker

4. Use an Influencer

“There are some influencers that may be willing to promote the job through their social feeds. People like that can get you some very high-quality applicants.” ~ Nicole Munoz, Start Ranking Now

5. Hold an Open House

“Giving potential employees a feel for our company culture usually helps them determine whether or not my company is a good place for them to work. It’s also a good way to sell more products. Furthermore, it isn’t uncommon to have some of our customers apply for employment with us.” ~ Derek Broman, Discount Enterprises LLC deguns.net

6. List It at Nearby Colleges and Job Fairs

“We like to post it where fresh talent can be found, to make it easy for them to find us. We include it on local university and college online newsletters and at their job fairs.” ~ Peter Daisyme, Calendar

7. Connect With Connectors

“Reach out to the people in your network who are connectors and let them know about the job opening. They will likely either suggest people they know who could be a good fit for the role or spread the word among people they know who could be great candidates or do both.” ~ Adam Mendler, Beverly Hills Chairs

8. Boost a Facebook Post

“We’ve been experimenting with posting jobs on Facebook and then “boosting” those posts to reach our target audience. You need to carefully target your post, based on keywords and geography. For a recent posting, a budget of $30 yielded 20 additional applications in a four-day period.” ~ Jonathan Steiman, Peak Support

9. Use LinkedIn Easy Apply

“What I like about LinkedIn’s Easy Apply feature is that it seems to attract people that are currently hired at companies but are too busy to go through a long application process. It attracts professionals that are not actively looking, just browsing. You can take it up a notch and add “remote” to your application and watch the top talent pour in.” ~ Syed Balkhi, OptinMonster

10. Put Up a Billboard

“While it seems old school, we got so many positive responses from doing a billboard in our area. We are in a burgeoning tech community, so a lot of people saw it and thought it was cool. It was different and it got us the talent we wanted. ” ~ Zach Binder, Bell + Ivy

11. Take Out a Page in Your Local Paper

“I’m not saying list it in the want ads, I’m saying take out an entire page ad about your job opening. It’s dramatic. It’s fun. You will attract a lot of talent.” ~ Ben Landis, Fanbase

12. Talk About It at Industry Events

“Audiences at industry events are often exactly the people you want to be aware of job openings. Encourage employees to include a brief mention of openings and contact details in their talks, and if the company isn’t giving a talk, mention the opening at networking events.” ~ Justin Blanchard, ServerMania Inc.

13. Let Your Loyal Customers and Partners Know

“Sometimes our loyal customers are our best advocates for finding candidates that may not be looking for jobs. Since they know the way we work and our culture, they help us source some amazing talent through referrals. Our response from these emails or direct messages has been really successful.” ~ Matt Murphy, Kids in the Game