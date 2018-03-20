TruRating and Poynt Partner to Provide Customer Feedback for Small Businesses

A partnership between customer feedback platform, TruRating and retail terminal company, Poynt will empower merchants to gain valuable insights from physical point of sale or online customer feedback.

Advertisement

Customer Feedback at the Point of Sale

TruRating is integrating its real-time customer feedback technology with Poynt’s fully integrated payment terminals. Together, the companies are looking to provide a comprehensive payment system connecting customers and businesses.

For small retailers, this partnership will generate data based on direct customer interaction at the point of sale. The data from this customer feedback can then be used to gain actionable insights for improving customer service, product line and price. The information will vary depending on responding to the questions asked.

With so many different touchpoints and channels available to businesses, feedback generation solutions are a must. Praveen Alavilli, head of app ecosystem and platforms at Poynt, addressed this very point in the press release, saying customer feedback is a necessity.

Alavilli adds, “TruRating allows merchants to get the pulse of their customers and make every experience a perfect ten, ensuring return visits and reducing the likelihood of negative public reviews. The best part is that merchants are able to capture this valuable information at a point of interaction no customer can miss — when they pay! We’re so pleased to offer TruRating to our merchants.”

The Integration

The integration of TruRating and Poynt will deliver real business value from something traditionally used just for collecting payment, this according to Georgina Nelson, CEO at TruRating.

TruRating uses the 0-9 on the keypad to allow customers to respond to a single question. The company says it has an industry-leading 88 percent response rate, which has generated volumes of real-time data for businesses. The company then analyzes the data and streams the scores to your dashboard or mobile app along with weekly email reports and insights.

Poynt says it has created innovative payment solutions with POS systems to accept EMV, NFC payments, remote transactions from anywhere with 3G and WiFi, and mobile functionality, including viewing reports and settling refunds.

TruRating is now live within the Poynt ecosystem.