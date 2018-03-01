DreamHost Targets Small Businesses with New Managed WordPress Services

Web hosting company DreamHost is targeting small businesses using WordPress for their web presence by splitting DreamPress into three different tiers to give these businesses more options for running and managing their websites.

DreamPress is a Managed WordPress service created by DreamHost in its open source cloud platform, DreamCompute. With the new expanded features, advanced WordPress users will have more options for powerful, purpose-built WordPress hosting with packages and pricing to suit their particular needs.

For small businesses using WordPress, DreamPress lets you focus on creating your content and engaging with your customers. The three tiers let you choose only the resources you need, and upgrade to the next level when you outgrow it.

Director of Product for Managed WordPress, John Robison, says in the press release, “Three is better than one.” He said the new product line was based on customer suggestions.

The Three DreamPress Plans

At the low-end of the service is DreamPress Basic, which starts at $16.95 per month when you prepay for the year. With the Basic option, you get 5GB of SSD storage, basic site backups and automatic resource scaling.

The next level is DreamPress Plus for $24.95 per month. You get double the SSD storage at 10GB as well as advanced offsite backups powered by VaultPress, daily malware scanning and repair service, and access to more than 200 premium WordPress themes. A version of Jetpack Professional is also included in the bundle.

Jetpack is a plugin for WordPress designed to supercharge your website with upgrades and enhancements. This includes real-time backups, more effective spam protection, website uptime monitoring, malware scans, CDN and more.

The top tier or DreamPress Advanced comes in at $39.95 per month. It includes 15GB of SSD storage along with Jetpack Pro and up to five telephone-based concierge-level technical support interactions per month.

Benefits of Managed Hosting for Small Businesses

Running your small business is a full-time job, and if you have a website, running and managing it can also become another full-time job. With the right managed hosting service, you will have a better experience, and your website will be one less thing you have to worry about.

If you have a WordPress website, DreamHost and its DreamPress solution will improve the performance of your site, increase the level of security, give you access to WordPress-specific features, provide specialized support teams and more.

