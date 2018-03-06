Dropbox Now Integrated with Google Cloud

Dropbox has formed a partnership with Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Cloud which will bring Dropbox and G Suite users, including small businesses, together for seamless collaboration.

Dropbox Partners with Google Cloud

With this integration, Dropbox said it is delivering a unified home for work. Users will be able to access the resources they need from virtually anywhere and collaborate on different devices and platforms.

This type of flexibility gives small businesses the ability to bring teams together no matter where they are. And as more companies use freelancers from different parts of the world for projects, access to the resources they need has to be simplified, which is what the partnership with Dropbox and Google Cloud aims to do.

Ritcha Ranjan, Director of Product Management at Google Cloud, said on the Dropbox blog, “Our goal is to make G Suite accessible no matter what tools you bring to work, and these integrations help our shared customers better collaborate in the tools they use every day. Working with Dropbox to make our apps work better together helps our customers focus their time on work that matters.”

Benefits of the Integration

The coming together of Dropbox and Google Cloud will centralize your content. You can now create, open, edit, save and share Google Docs, Sheets and Slides directly from Dropbox.

Communications will also be optimized with new native Dropbox integration for Gmail and Google Hangouts Chat. Files you select from your Dropbox account can be linked directly from Gmail and you can also display creation, modification and last-accessed dates for linked files. With Hangouts Chat, you can add previews for linked files directly to your chats to quickly share information with your team.

All of these collaborations will be secured by the Dropbox Business admins like other content residing in Dropbox.

Additional Integrations

This latest integration with Google Cloud comes after recent collaborations with other leading brands. Dropbox has formed partnerships with Adobe Creative Cloud and its Adobe XD, Microsoft, Apple, and Workplace by Facebook. Small businesses using any of the solutions from these companies get access to files, documents and other types of data they need. And the process has become much easier on Dropbox.